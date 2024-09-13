Boar’s Head Shuts Down Facility Tied to Listeria Outbreak
“Given the seriousness of the outbreak, and the fact that it originated at Jarratt, we have made the difficult decision to indefinitely close this location, which has not been operational since late July 2024. It pains us to impact the livelihoods of hundreds of hard-working employees. We do not take lightly our responsibility as one of the area’s largest employers. But, under these circumstances, we feel that a plant closure is the most prudent course. We will work to assist each of our employees in the transition process,” the leaders wrote.
In an effort to be transparent, prevent any future illnesses and rebuild consumer trust, Boar’s Head also reported that it is working to test and shore up its food safety program. Among other steps, new measures including the hiring of a new chief food safety and quality assurance officer who will report directly to the company’s president and the creation of a Boar’s Head food safety council comprised of industry experts, including notable industry leaders Dr. David Acheson, Dr. Mindy Brashears, Dr. Martin Wiedmann, and Frank Yiannas, former Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy & Response at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Although the Listeria outbreak was tied to liverwurst, Boar’s Head issued a broader recall of certain products from the Jarratt plant, including bologna, smoked hams and a small number of pre-packaged retail sausage, hot dog and bacon products.