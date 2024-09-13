 Skip to main content

Boar’s Head Shuts Down Facility Tied to Listeria Outbreak

Company also establishes new food safety council and hires chief safety officer
Lynn Petrak
Boar's Head
After an extensive investigation, Boar's Head is discontinuing liverwurst and closing its Virginia plant that produced that and other deli meat products.

In the wake of a food safety crisis and large national recall, Boar's Head is shutting down a production plant in Virginia. That facility was linked to Listeria monocytogenes cases that caused at least nine deaths and dozens of hospitalizations across 18 states.

In an updated statement on its website, the producer of deli meats, cheeses and other products announced the closing of the plant and apologies for the tainted Strassburger Brand Liverwurst products. “We understand the gravity of this situation and the profound impact it has had on affected families. Comprehensive measures are being implemented to prevent such an incident from ever happening again,” the company shared.

Following an in-depth investigation at the plant in Jarratt, Va., that produced the liverwurst products in question, Boar’s Head reported that the contamination was attributed to a specific production process that is only in place at the site. “With this discovery, we have decided to permanently discontinue liverwurst,” the company declared. 

“Given the seriousness of the outbreak, and the fact that it originated at Jarratt, we have made the difficult decision to indefinitely close this location, which has not been operational since late July 2024. It pains us to impact the livelihoods of hundreds of hard-working employees. We do not take lightly our responsibility as one of the area’s largest employers. But, under these circumstances, we feel that a plant closure is the most prudent course. We will work to assist each of our employees in the transition process,” the leaders wrote.

In an effort to be transparent, prevent any future illnesses and rebuild consumer trust, Boar’s Head also reported that it is working to test and shore up its food safety program. Among other steps, new measures including the hiring of a new chief food safety and quality assurance officer who will report directly to the company’s president and the creation of a Boar’s Head food safety council comprised of industry experts, including  notable industry leaders Dr. David Acheson, Dr. Mindy Brashears, Dr. Martin Wiedmann, and Frank Yiannas, former Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy & Response at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Although the Listeria outbreak was tied to liverwurst, Boar’s Head issued a broader recall of certain products from the Jarratt plant, including bologna, smoked hams and a small number of pre-packaged retail sausage, hot dog and bacon products. 

