Boar’s Head Shuts Down Facility Tied to Listeria Outbreak

After an extensive investigation, Boar's Head is discontinuing liverwurst and closing its Virginia plant that produced that and other deli meat products.

In the wake of a food safety crisis and large national recall, Boar's Head is shutting down a production plant in Virginia. That facility was linked to Listeria monocytogenes cases that caused at least nine deaths and dozens of hospitalizations across 18 states.

In an updated statement on its website, the producer of deli meats, cheeses and other products announced the closing of the plant and apologies for the tainted Strassburger Brand Liverwurst products. “We understand the gravity of this situation and the profound impact it has had on affected families. Comprehensive measures are being implemented to prevent such an incident from ever happening again,” the company shared.

Following an in-depth investigation at the plant in Jarratt, Va., that produced the liverwurst products in question, Boar’s Head reported that the contamination was attributed to a specific production process that is only in place at the site. “With this discovery, we have decided to permanently discontinue liverwurst,” the company declared.