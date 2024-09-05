 Skip to main content

FMI Urges More Time, Flexibility to Comply With Food Traceability Rule

Trade org reveals support for process set forth by FDA, Reagan-Udall Foundation
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Traceability Main Image
FMI has been working with its members and staff on compliance with FDA's Food Traceability Rule.

FMI – The Food Industry Association has expressed its support for the process set forth by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the nonprofit Reagan-Udall Foundation to solicit feedback from stakeholders about the challenges involved in complying with the FDA’s Food Traceability Rule by Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. 

Following the release of the Reagan-Udall Foundation’s report on the issue, FMI Chief Public Policy Officer Jennifer Hatcher noted: “FMI appreciates the efforts by the Reagan-Udall Foundation and FDA to engage with the food industry through roundtable discussions about the regulatory requirements under the Food Traceability Rule – the most complex rule the food industry has ever faced. As the report demonstrates, the food supply chain is unified in expressing that additional time and flexibility is required in order to comply with the rule in a way that ensures the billions of dollars and millions of staff hours needed for implementation will be used in a productive way to enable FDA to retrieve the information they need more efficiently and accurately.”

[RELATED: NGA, UNFI Roll Out Traceability Guide for Grocers]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Added Hatcher: “To be clear, since the final rule was published, FMI and our member companies have spent considerable effort, including thousands of hours collaborating with dozens of members and staff to identify compliance solutions and develop resources to support our entire membership. These include an implementation guide, various templates and a compliance guide – all developed with the input of professionals across our member companies that are experts in traceability, food protection, industry collaboration, technology, supply chain and government relations.” 

On behalf of FMI, she requested the government agency “to take this information into account to provide more time for compliance and work to participate in data retrieval pilot projects to ensure that implementation will provide meaningful value to FDA without unnecessarily driving up costs or negatively impacting product availability.”

Arlington, Va.-based FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — from retailers to producers that supply food to the wide variety of companies providing critical services — to amplify the collective work of the grocery industry.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds