FMI Urges More Time, Flexibility to Comply With Food Traceability Rule

Added Hatcher: “To be clear, since the final rule was published, FMI and our member companies have spent considerable effort, including thousands of hours collaborating with dozens of members and staff to identify compliance solutions and develop resources to support our entire membership. These include an implementation guide, various templates and a compliance guide – all developed with the input of professionals across our member companies that are experts in traceability, food protection, industry collaboration, technology, supply chain and government relations.”

On behalf of FMI, she requested the government agency “to take this information into account to provide more time for compliance and work to participate in data retrieval pilot projects to ensure that implementation will provide meaningful value to FDA without unnecessarily driving up costs or negatively impacting product availability.”

Arlington, Va.-based FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — from retailers to producers that supply food to the wide variety of companies providing critical services — to amplify the collective work of the grocery industry.