 Skip to main content

Perdue Issues Nationwide Recall After Finding Metal Wire in Chicken Nuggets

Company recalls 167,000+ pounds of product sold in retail stores and online
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Perdue
Perdue is recalling frozen breaded chicken breasts and tenders products for foreign material.

Perdue Foods LLC has voluntarily recalled 167,171 pounds of frozen breaded chicken breast tenders and nuggets after a foreign material was found in a limited number of consumer packages.

The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints about metal wire embedded in the product and notified Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the issue. 

[RELATED: Boar’s Head Expands Food Recall Due to Deadly Listeria Outbreak]

“We determined the material to be a very thin strand of metal wire that was inadvertently introduced into the manufacturing process,” said Jeff Shaw, SVP of food safety and quality for Perdue. “Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to voluntarily recall all of these packages of products.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The following products subject to the recall bear establishment number “P-33944” on the back of the package:

  • Perdue Simply Smart Organaic Gluten Free Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets sold in the freezer case with a “Best If Used By” date of 03/23/25. The package also has a UPC Bar Code of 0-72745-80656-8.
  • Perdue Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders sold in the freezer case with a “Best If Used By” date” of 03/23/25. The package also has a UPC Bar Code of 0-72745-80431-1.
  • Butcher Box Organic Free Fully Frozen-Cooked Breast Chicken Nuggets with a “Best If Use By” date of 03/23/25. The package also has the UPC Bar Code of 0-72745-80648-3.

These  frozen, ready-to-eat chicken breast nugget and tender items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and sold online directly to consumers.  

There have been no reports of illness or injury associated with the products.

Consumers who have these packages in their home can contact Perdue Foods at 866-866-3703 or fill out the online consumer inquiry form for a full refund. 

In November 2023, fellow poultry provider Tyson Foods also issued a recall of its chicken Fun Nuggets due to possible metal pieces in the product. 

Salisbury, Md.-based Perdue Foods' protein portfolio includes its flagship Perdue brand, Niman Ranch, Coleman Natural and Yummy, as well as  pet brands Spot Farms and Full Moon, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and a direct-to-consumer website. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds