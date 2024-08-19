Perdue Issues Nationwide Recall After Finding Metal Wire in Chicken Nuggets
The following products subject to the recall bear establishment number “P-33944” on the back of the package:
- Perdue Simply Smart Organaic Gluten Free Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets sold in the freezer case with a “Best If Used By” date of 03/23/25. The package also has a UPC Bar Code of 0-72745-80656-8.
- Perdue Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders sold in the freezer case with a “Best If Used By” date” of 03/23/25. The package also has a UPC Bar Code of 0-72745-80431-1.
- Butcher Box Organic Free Fully Frozen-Cooked Breast Chicken Nuggets with a “Best If Use By” date of 03/23/25. The package also has the UPC Bar Code of 0-72745-80648-3.
These frozen, ready-to-eat chicken breast nugget and tender items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and sold online directly to consumers.
There have been no reports of illness or injury associated with the products.
Consumers who have these packages in their home can contact Perdue Foods at 866-866-3703 or fill out the online consumer inquiry form for a full refund.
In November 2023, fellow poultry provider Tyson Foods also issued a recall of its chicken Fun Nuggets due to possible metal pieces in the product.
Salisbury, Md.-based Perdue Foods' protein portfolio includes its flagship Perdue brand, Niman Ranch, Coleman Natural and Yummy, as well as pet brands Spot Farms and Full Moon, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and a direct-to-consumer website.