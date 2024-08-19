Perdue Issues Nationwide Recall After Finding Metal Wire in Chicken Nuggets

Perdue Foods LLC has voluntarily recalled 167,171 pounds of frozen breaded chicken breast tenders and nuggets after a foreign material was found in a limited number of consumer packages.

The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints about metal wire embedded in the product and notified Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the issue.

[RELATED: Boar’s Head Expands Food Recall Due to Deadly Listeria Outbreak]

“We determined the material to be a very thin strand of metal wire that was inadvertently introduced into the manufacturing process,” said Jeff Shaw, SVP of food safety and quality for Perdue. “Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to voluntarily recall all of these packages of products.”