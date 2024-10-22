Fresh Thyme Adopts Afresh Store Ordering for Food Service

“We’re proud of our longstanding partnership with Fresh Thyme, and we’re excited to be the trusted solution to help them take their foodservice operations to the next level,” said Dain Charette, chief revenue officer at San Francisco-based Afresh. “In-store production makes foodservice a particularly critical and complex department, and we’re thrilled that our unique approach to AI-powered ordering makes it possible for grocers to order all their most complex items. This gives our partners like Fresh Thyme the ability to improve inventory accuracy, reduce waste and, most importantly, deliver the freshest product possible to their customers.”

According to Afresh, it’s helping grocers exceed shopper expectations while boosting stores’ bottom lines: Customers who use Afresh for ordering and inventory management have seen 10%-40% more accurate inventory than traditional perpetual inventory methods, and they also experience an average of 7% faster inventory turns, 20% increase in labor efficiency and 25% less shrink, the provider asserted.

Afresh has established partnerships with grocers such as Albertsons, Heinen’s, Bashas’ and Cub Foods across more than 3,000 stores and 40 states.

With 70 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest and 4,000 associates, Fresh Thyme seeks to inspire its communities through its carefully curated selection of innovative products from both established and emerging brands, fresh meat, seafood and produce offerings, and more. The healthy grocer provides shoppers an experience where discovery is encouraged, whether they’re in-store or online. The company is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.