Kraft Heinz Names New EVP, Global General Counsel

Angel Shelton Willis will also serve as CPG’s corporate affairs officer
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Angel Shelton Willis
Angel Shelton Willis

The Kraft Heinz Co. has added to its leadership team, hiring Angel Shelton Willis as its EVP, global general counsel and corporate affairs officer. She joins the large legacy CPG from Sealed Air Corp., where she was VP, general counsel and secretary. 

Willis’ extensive industry background includes other leadership positions at Ingersoll Rand Co. (now Trane Technologies), including a tenure as VP and deputy general counsel. She also worked as corporate counsel at Cummins, Inc. and as an associate at Ice Miller. She earned an MBA from Clemson University, a JD from the University of Illinois and a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from Clemson.

“Welcoming Angel to our leadership team is an important step for Kraft Heinz as we continue our transformation journey,” said Carlos Abrams-Rivera, CEO and member of the board of directors at Kraft Heinz. “Angel embodies our culture of ownership, and her deep legal and corporate affairs expertise, along with her strategic vision, will strengthen our legal framework and further enable our 10-Year Strategy.”

For her part, Willis said she is looking forward to her new role. "I'm thrilled to join Kraft Heinz at such a pivotal time for the company and the industry. I’m inspired by Kraft Heinz’s mission to lead the future of food, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to navigate the evolving legal landscape and help drive the next chapter of growth,” she asserted.

Kraft Heinz will report the company's third quarter financial results on Oct. 30.

