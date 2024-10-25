Kraft Heinz Names New EVP, Global General Counsel

“Welcoming Angel to our leadership team is an important step for Kraft Heinz as we continue our transformation journey,” said Carlos Abrams-Rivera, CEO and member of the board of directors at Kraft Heinz. “Angel embodies our culture of ownership, and her deep legal and corporate affairs expertise, along with her strategic vision, will strengthen our legal framework and further enable our 10-Year Strategy.”

For her part, Willis said she is looking forward to her new role. "I'm thrilled to join Kraft Heinz at such a pivotal time for the company and the industry. I’m inspired by Kraft Heinz’s mission to lead the future of food, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to navigate the evolving legal landscape and help drive the next chapter of growth,” she asserted.

Kraft Heinz will report the company's third quarter financial results on Oct. 30.