Dawn Foods Names SVP, Supply Chain & Procurement for North America

Global bakery manufacturer and ingredient distributor Dawn Foods has promoted Ahmet Hepdogan to SVP, supply chain and procurement, North America. In this new, expanded role, Hepdogan will oversee Dawn’s distribution services and supply chain while continuing to lead the region’s procurement efforts.

Hepdogan will report directly to John Schmitz, the recently appointed COO, Americas, and remain on the North America leadership team. According to the company, Hepdogan’s promotion enables a more integrated approach to supply chain management and will help deliver greater value to customers.

