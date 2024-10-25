Dawn Foods Names SVP, Supply Chain & Procurement for North America
Since he joined Dawn in 2022, Hepdogan has led the North American procurement team and become a key company representative within the vendor community. He has enhanced Dawn’s strategic sourcing process and bolstered vendor partnerships to meet business goals.
Hepdogan brings to his latest role more than 20 years of experience leading procurement and supply chain organizations. He previously held key leadership positions at Ferrera, ARYZTA, U.S. Foods and C.H. Robinson. As chief procurement officer at Ferrera and SVP of procurement at ARYZTA, he developed fruitful partnerships and improved supply chain processes, always focusing on mutually beneficial relationships internally with cross-functional partners, and externally with customers and suppliers.
Based in Jackson, Mich., Dawn Foods partners with more than 50,000 artisanal and retail bakers, foodservice leaders and manufacturers in more than 100 countries and has nearly 4,000 employees worldwide.