Dawn Foods Mourns Matriarch Evelyne Jones

Evelyne Jones, considered the matriarch of the Jones family that has owned Dawn Foods since 1955, has passed away at age 107. She had a long-time and important influence on the family-owned bakery and ingredient supplier that is still based in Jackson, Mich.

Among other contributions, Jones helped launch the Jones Family Fund through the Jackson Community Foundation and created the Evelyne Jones Vocal Scholarship Fund at Jackson College. Her philanthropy extended to several other community programs, especially in the areas of local art and music.

“My grandmother, Evelyne, was an extraordinary woman whose love, wisdom, and dedication shaped our family, and provided a strong foundation of values for Dawn,” said Carrie Jones-Barber, Dawn’s current CEO. “She was a beacon of strength and grace, always leading with kindness. As we grieve her passing, we also celebrate her remarkable life and the legacy she leaves behind. Her influence will continue to guide and inspire us as we move forward.”