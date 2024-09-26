Dawn Foods Mourns Matriarch Evelyne Jones
She and husband Marlin Jones bought the company in 1955 and built family legacy
Jones was a native of Reading, Mich., and purchased the Dawn Doughnut Co. in 1955 with her husband, Marlin Jones. She was corporate secretary at the company for many years.
The family remains steadfastly involved in leading the business: In addition to Jones-Barber, Jones’ son Ron is chairman emeritus, son Ron is chairman of the board, and grandson Sam Jones heads up North American sales. Her grandchildren, Aaron Jones and Sarah Richmond, are active board members.
Jones was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin, her daughter Janet, her son Steven, and infant son Edwin. She is survived by Ronald and Miles Jones, their spouses, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.