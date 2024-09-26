 Skip to main content

Dawn Foods Mourns Matriarch Evelyne Jones

She and husband Marlin Jones bought the company in 1955 and built family legacy
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Evelyne Jones
Evelyne Jones, 1916-2024

Evelyne Jones, considered the matriarch of the Jones family that has owned Dawn Foods since 1955, has passed away at age 107. She had a long-time and important influence on the family-owned bakery and ingredient supplier that is still based in Jackson, Mich.

Among other contributions, Jones helped launch the Jones Family Fund through the Jackson Community Foundation and created the Evelyne Jones Vocal Scholarship Fund at Jackson College. Her philanthropy extended to several other community programs, especially in the areas of local art and music.

[RELATED: Dawn Foods Completes Acquisition of Royal Steensma]

“My grandmother, Evelyne, was an extraordinary woman whose love, wisdom, and dedication shaped our family, and provided a strong foundation of values for Dawn,” said Carrie Jones-Barber, Dawn’s current CEO. “She was a beacon of strength and grace, always leading with kindness. As we grieve her passing, we also celebrate her remarkable life and the legacy she leaves behind. Her influence will continue to guide and inspire us as we move forward.” 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Jones was a native of Reading, Mich., and purchased the Dawn Doughnut Co. in 1955 with her husband, Marlin Jones. She was corporate secretary at the company for many years.  

The family remains steadfastly involved in leading the business: In addition to Jones-Barber, Jones’ son Ron is chairman emeritus, son Ron is chairman of the board, and grandson Sam Jones heads up North American sales. Her grandchildren, Aaron Jones and Sarah Richmond, are active board members. 

Jones was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin, her daughter Janet, her son Steven, and infant son Edwin. She is survived by Ronald and Miles Jones, their spouses, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds