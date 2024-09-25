TWIG Video: How Raley’s Brings ‘Purpose-Driven’ Term to Life

What does it mean to be "purpose-driven'? In this episode, TWIG Podcast talks with Jen Warner, president of Raley’s Family of Stores, and Chelsea Minor, VP community impact and public affairs at Raley’s, about how the grocer brings that term to life.

So what exactly does “purpose-driven” mean for Jen and Chelsea?

"When I think about purpose-driven, whether it's professionally or personally, I define it as something that is an impact bigger than yourself," says Jen. "So are you waking up every morning saying, 'Is there one thing that I could do today that will have an impact on someone that is bigger than what I'm doing in my day-to-day life?'"

For Raley’s, it’s purpose is changing the way the world eats one plate at a time. Ambitious, yes. But both Jen and Chelsea (and their teams!) are working on this in their daily roles.

For example, the efforts led by Chelsea's team led Raley’s to partner with the Dairy Council of California to provide resources and funds for mothers and families with children. These funds are used to purchase nutrition dense milk and dairy foods at Raley's, Bel Air and Nob Hill stores.

Raley's is also honoring veterans and first responders with new discount program. The grocery retailer now offers 10% off the first Tuesday of each month and designated holidays throughout the year for service members and first responders at all brand stores.

“That's something that we're really proud of that is purpose-driven,” says Jen. “It serves that purpose of delivering something to people who help our community, but it's also very people focused.”

As Chelsea points out, the family-owned business has a long history in the communities it serves. “And we take that very seriously,” she says. “We want to be more than just a grocery store. We often talk about a place of community.”

Meanwhile, as female leaders, Jen and Chelsea also offer advice for younger women starting their careers – not matter the industry. Jen’s advice is to take “supposed to” out of your vocabulary.

“So many people starting a career, but particularly women, say, ‘What am I supposed to do? What does my family want me to do? What does society expect me to do? What do all of those things look like?’” she explains. “Don't start with that. Start with what is possible: ‘What do I want to do? How do I know that that's what I want to do?’ And then build toward that, whatever that is for you."

Jen continues: “What that allows you to do at the very beginning of your career is start to get your arms around your own point of view and what will be the most meaningful for you ... and that is what you can guide to that will carry you through the rest of your career as you build it,” she says.

