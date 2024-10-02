Dawn Foods Names COO, Americas

Reporting to Schmitz, Emilio Castillo will continue as president of Latin America, where his leadership has resulted in the region’s most successful year in company history. In his role, Castillo guides the Latin America business unit, manages its leadership team and is responsible for day-to-day operations for the region. Both executives will retain their places on the Dawn leadership team, offering insights to shape the company’s overall strategy and regional execution.

[RELATED: Dawn Foods Mourns Matriarch Evelyne Jones]

With nearly 30 years of experience in the food and beverage and retail sectors, Schmitz has created enterprise value and achieved business results worldwide. He joined Dawn in 2020 as president of North America, in which capacity he oversaw the strategic direction for the region and business results of the North America ingredients business, focusing on product development and nationwide technology projects.

Before he came to Dawn, Schmitz was VP, general manager of Land O’Lakes’ International Business, where he had responsibility for the overall P&L and growth of the company’s business platforms in Europe, Africa and Latin America for 12 years. During his time at Arden Hills, Minn.-based Land O’Lakes, Schmitz helped establish the company as a global enterprise with business operations in Canada, Mexico, South Africa and Kenya.

Schmitz earned a master of business administration from The Tuck School of Business – Dartmouth College and a bachelor of science in accounting from the University of Minnesota.

Based in Jackson, Mich., Dawn Foods partners with more than 50,000 artisanal and retail bakers, foodservice providers. The company manufacturers in 100-plus countries and has nearly 4,000 team members globally.