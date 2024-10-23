Kroger Adapts RFID Tech in Bakery Department

Digital identification solutions company Avery Dennison has revealed that it will work with The Kroger Co. to build a better associate and customer experience through RFID inventory automation technology. This collaboration makes item-level digital identification possible, enabling more frequent and more accurate inventory information to maximize freshness, reduce waste and improve the associate experience.

This strategic collaboration will begin in the bakery department, implementing RFID-embedded labels on each item, providing significant time savings and valuable data to automate inventory management and freshness optimization. According to Avery Dennison, it’s a foundational step in delivering a more seamless customer and associate experience across all fresh categories in the long term.

“Kroger’s customers and associates are at the heart of everything we do,” said Jordan Poff, VP of retail operations at Kroger. “Our work with Avery Dennison will improve inventory visibility, which means products will be on the shelves when our customers want them, while enabling our associates to spend more time with our customers.”