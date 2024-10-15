Progressive Grocer Reveals This Year's GenNext Honorees

Out of Progressive Grocer’s various awards programs, the GenNext Awards give us editors the most hope for the ongoing success of the grocery industry. These young men and women — 94 this year, ranging in age from 23 to 39 — are among the best their respective companies have to offer, stepping up to lead initiatives, guide their colleagues and help their communities. Whether they work at retailers, suppliers or solution providers, their goal is the same: to advance their businesses and, by extension, the entire grocery sector.

As always, we were impressed by their achievements so relatively early in their careers, but not surprised, since the grocery industry is always on the lookout for talent among its emerging workforce and quick to reward that talent with greater responsibility and recognition. After all, these younger employees intimately understand the motivations and desires of younger consumers, who will be shopping for groceries for many years into the future — and the best way to retain them is to connect with them when they’re just starting out as grocery customers in charge of their own households and purse strings.

[RELATED: The 2024 Top Women in Grocery: Rising to the Top]

As a nominator noted of one 2024 GenNexter, “There’s a reason our division keeps asking [him] to do things and take places in leadership: because he executes with excellence, has a track record of success, is known for his ethics, and [his] positivity impacts others as a servant leader.” The same could be said for the rest of our awardees as well. Read on to find out who they are.