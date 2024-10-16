Instacart Taps Former Uber Delivery Exec as New CTO

There’s a new chief technology officer (CTO) at grocery tech pioneer Instacart. The company announced that Anirban Kundu will serve in that key role, moving over from his most recent position as VP and head of engineering for Uber Delivery.

He will leverage that experience at Instacart as he steers the technical team at a time of positive momentum and innovation. The company has posted two consecutive quarters of double-digit year-over-year growth and continues to roll out advancements, such as the recently-updated Caper Carts.

At Uber Delivery, Kundu led that platform’s B2B and B2C solutions, including Uber Eats and its ad solutions. His background also includes a tenure as head of product and engineering at Postmates and a CTO role at Evernote. Earlier in his career, he led engineering teams at GoDaddy, Shazam and Yahoo.

Instacart will report its third-quarter results on Nov. 12.

San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional and local retail banners to transform how people shop. The grocery tech company facilitates online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers earn by picking, packing and delivering orders.