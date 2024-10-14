Big Y: When Retailing Feels Like Family

This practice, initiated out of necessity during the pandemic, has continued to pay dividends, particularly in smaller stores like the one in Brookfield, where employees can seamlessly move between departments such as seafood, deli and kitchen. This approach not only improves operational efficiency, but also boosts employee satisfaction by giving associates more variety and opportunities for growth.

Bossie is also leading efforts to enhance operational efficiencies with several innovative technologies. One significant development has been Big Y’s adoption of computer-assisted ordering (CAO), which has streamlined inventory management and reduced back-room clutter. The CAO system allows store managers to make more accurate ordering decisions, preventing overstocks and ensuring that products remain fresh on the shelves, according to Bossie. The adoption of this technology has not only improved operational efficiency, but also enhanced the overall shopping experience for customers.

The company has also introduced automated floor-cleaning machines, which free up employees to focus on customer service and other important tasks. While there has been some internal debate about the potential use of robots in stores, Big Y remains committed to maintaining a balance between technology and human interaction, ensuring that the customer experience isn’t negatively affected by automation.

Additionally, Big Y has been experimenting with new ways to integrate technology into the shopping experience. For example, the company has launched mobile checkout options such as myExpress and the myBig Y Rewards loyalty program.

Further, Big Y has dipped its toes into e-commerce, via partnerships with Instacart and DoorDash, reflecting the company’s recognition of the growing importance of online shopping. While Big Y remains cautious about diving fully into retail media or expanding its online presence, it continues to explore ways to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

“As far as retail media, we’re involved not to the extent that some of these other organizations are saying that it’s going to be the entire business,” says Bossie. “But we’re not oblivious to it, either, and we’re studying that, obviously.”

Bossie and the rest of the senior leadership team remain vigilant about the challenges that lie ahead, but they see these challenges as opportunities to innovate and improve. Moreover, they understand the importance of keeping pace with industry changes while ensuring that they stay true to their mission of offering a personal shopping experience.

“I think our biggest challenge, outside of competition, is ourselves,” admits D’Amour. “I think we need to continue to push ourselves to learn and question what we think is true constantly, and find people to help ask us the questions we don’t even think about. For example, what if there is no front end? What if delis don’t exist anymore? What if everybody goes online?

We need to stay open-minded enough and keep our fingers on the pulse of everything going on in the industry as a team. Not any one of us has to know everything, but altogether we need to know everything and have those discussions and make sure we carve out the time to have those kind of strategic, deeper discussions.”