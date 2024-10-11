R-290: Embracing the Benefits of Self-Contained Merchandisers with Sustainable Refrigerant

Progressive Grocer: How do sustainability and retail trends align with new merchandiser requirements?

Robert Mullen: Today’s consumers value both sustainability and convenience, and these priorities are reshaping grocery spaces. According to FMI’s “The State of Fresh Foods 2024” report, “Food retailers are actively looking to expand space for various fresh or perimeter departments in the next two years. This includes additional space for fresh prepared foods, particularly grab-and-go, and fresh produce — with those space expansion plans just slightly lower than a year ago.”

Prepared and grab-and-go foods require refrigeration, and retailers are looking for solutions that facilitate easy access. If shoppers don’t have immediate visibility to these impulse-buy options, sales could suffer.

New, flexible self-contained merchandising displays can be strategically placed in high-traffic areas like aisles, checkout lanes, or end caps to increase visibility and sales. These displays are often mobile, allowing for easy relocation to support seasonal promotions or changes in department focus.

PG: How will the shift to R-290 and other sustainable refrigeration options affect store design for retailers going forward?

RM: The move to sustainable refrigeration options, like R-290, brings clear environmental benefits but also uncertainty for retailers concerned about meeting their merchandising goals.

R-290 merchandisers are changing the game by allowing for more flexible solutions. Cases that run on R-290 tend to be more energy-efficient due to their reduced refrigerant charge size. Lower energy usage means less heat output and quieter displays, enhancing shopper comfort and reducing noise distractions. This will allow store designers to build more self-contained solutions to their designs that will not negatively impact the shopper experience and allow speed in remodelling and flexibility going forward.

PG: How can Hussmann help retailers meet the new requirements and drive growth?

RM: Hussmann offers several solutions to help retailers comply with the new EPA rules while promoting growth:

New Product Launches: Hussmann is converting its self-contained portfolio from HFCs to R-290 to meet regulations and improve product value.

Customization: Hussmann collaborates with retailers to design innovative, mobile, or fixed self-contained merchandisers tailored to their specific needs.

Quick Remodel Solutions: Hussmann provides mobile self-contained grab-and-go displays, which allow for faster, more cost-effective remodels compared to permanently installed remote equipment. This approach also provides flexibility for future changes as market trends evolve.

