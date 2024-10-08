Executive Moves at Albertsons Media Collective

Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm for Albertsons Cos., has recently added several executives to its team: Julian Mintz as VP of sales, Sean Quick as VP of commercial strategy and Brian Watkins as senior director of business operations.

Mintz brings to his latest role more than 15 years of experience building successful teams and fostering partnerships with Fortune 100 brands. His deep expertise encompasses fast growth, emerging media platforms, first-party data and measurement, mixed media strategies, custom content curation and more. Most recently with Roku, Mintz has also held leadership roles at various digital and streaming media companies.

As VP of sales, Julian will draw on these skills and vast experience to increase growth for Albertsons Media Collective and elevate Albertsons’ retail media offerings, among them Collective TV.