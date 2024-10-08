 Skip to main content

Executive Moves at Albertsons Media Collective

VPs of sales, commercial strategy, senior director of business operations hired
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Albertsons Media Collective Julian Mintz
Julian Mintz

Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm for Albertsons Cos., has recently added several executives to its team: Julian Mintz as VP of sales, Sean Quick as VP of commercial strategy and Brian Watkins as senior director of business operations.  

Mintz brings to his latest role more than 15 years of experience building successful teams and fostering partnerships with Fortune 100 brands. His deep expertise encompasses fast growth, emerging media platforms, first-party data and measurement, mixed media strategies, custom content curation and more. Most recently with Roku, Mintz has also held leadership roles at various digital and streaming media companies.

As VP of sales, Julian will draw on these skills and vast experience to increase growth for Albertsons Media Collective and elevate Albertsons’ retail media offerings, among them Collective TV.

Albertsons Media Collective Sean Quick
Sean Quick

Meanwhile, Quick, who will support overall growth for Albertsons Media Collective, brings to his new position extensive experience from various industry-leading companies, including more than 13 years at Yahoo, and Watkins will leverage his deep expertise in business management to create operational efficiencies across the team.

Additionally, Rewards app Fetch revealed this week its first-ever retail media network partnership, with Albertsons Media Collective, which aims to expand the food retailer’s service model offerings to consumer packaged goods brands that want to increase retailer-specific sales. 

Albertsons Media Collective Brian Watkins
Brian Watkins

Albertsons Media Collective connects with consumers in more than 2,200 locations across 34 states and the District of Columbia. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,269 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies in 34 states, 403 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The company operates more than 20 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century

