B&R Stores Names New CEO

B&R Stores Inc., an independent operator of 34 supermarkets across Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri, has promoted Mark Griffin from president and COO to president and CEO, effective Oct. 15. Pat Raybould, son of company founder Russ Raybould and CEO for more than two decades, will transition to the role of chief strategy officer while remaining as chairman of the board.

In their new roles, Griffin will focus on guiding the company's vision, strategy and operational execution, while Raybould will explore strategic growth initiatives, including potential acquisitions and real estate development, while continuing to prioritize B&R’s involvement in community efforts.

Griffin brings more than 40 years of food industry experience to his latest position. Before coming to B&R eight years ago, he held such leadership roles as regional VP for SpartanNash, SVP of retail at Associated Food Stores and EVP at Affiliated Foods.