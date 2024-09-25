 Skip to main content

B&R Stores Names New CEO

Mark Griffin takes helm at independent grocer; Pat Raybould transitions to chief strategy officer
Pat Raybould (left) and Mark Griffin at the B&R Stores Support Center.

B&R Stores Inc., an independent operator of 34 supermarkets across Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri, has promoted Mark Griffin from president and COO to president and CEO, effective Oct. 15. Pat Raybould, son of company founder Russ Raybould and CEO for more than two decades, will transition to the role of chief strategy officer while remaining as chairman of the board.

In their new roles, Griffin will focus on guiding the company's vision, strategy and operational execution, while Raybould will explore strategic growth initiatives, including potential acquisitions and real estate development, while continuing to prioritize B&R’s involvement in community efforts.

Griffin brings more than 40 years of food industry experience to his latest position. Before coming to B&R eight years ago, he held such leadership roles as regional VP for SpartanNash, SVP of retail at Associated Food Stores and EVP at Affiliated Foods.

Over the course of his career, Raybould took on more and more responsibilities, ultimately leading the company to its current level of success.

“Mark has demonstrated time and again his dedication to B&R Stores and our people over the past eight years, and I couldn’t be more confident in his ability to lead as CEO,” asserted Raybould. “He has a proven track record of delivering results, building strong teams and staying true to our core values. Mark’s leadership will ensure that B&R Stores continues to grow while maintaining the exceptional service and community focus we’ve always been known for.”

“I am honored to step into the role of CEO and continue the legacy that Pat Raybould and his family have built over the past six decades,” said Griffin. “The growth we’ve achieved and the success we have enjoyed reflects the dedication of our incredible team and the strong foundation established by Pat and his family. I look forward to building on our success, ensuring we continue to be a great place to work for our people, serving the vital needs of our customers and the communities where we have stores, and driving our vision for the future.”

Founded in 1964, family-owned company B&R has grown to include several supermarket banners including Russ’s Market, Super Saver, Apple Market, Allen’s, Cash Saver, C&R Markets, Mason’s, and Joe’s Market. The company has 2,500 employees and serves 22 communities. 

