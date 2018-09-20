B&R Stores Acquires Heartland Foods

B&R Stores, based in Lincoln, Neb., is acquiring the Heartland Foods store in Beatrice, Neb. The deal is expected to close in October and the store will be converted to a Russ’s Market. B&R operates several banners aside from Russ’s Market, which include Super Saver Apple Market, for a total of 19 independent grocery stores in Nebraska and Iowa.

"We have really enjoyed our time in Beatrice," said John Dyer, supervising co-owner of Heartland Foods. "We're proud of the employee relationships we've built over the years, and we greatly appreciate the loyal customer following we’ve enjoyed. Beatrice has proven to be a good place for us to do business."

The Heartland Foods ownership group has owned the store in Beatrice since October of 2009. It also operates five grocery stores and one liquor store, all in Kansas.

The existing store employees will be interviewed next week.

"Our goal is to retain as many employees as we can. We want to make this a smooth transition for both customers and employees," said Nick Kelso, Russ’s Market district manager. "We are thrilled to bring the Russ's Market family to a great, new city."