B&R Stores Promotes Mark Griffin to President/COO

B&R Stores has promoted SVP of Operations Mark Griffin to president and COO, effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Griffin has helped lead growth at Lincoln, Neb.-based B&R since July 2016.

Pat Raybould, the company’s CEO and chairman of the board, will continue to aid the company’s strategic growth initiatives and support the executive team.

“Mark’s promotion to president of B&R is a recognition of the leadership and responsibilities he has undertaken since he came to the company,” Raybould said. “He is highly respected by our associates, vendors and our customers. I look forward to continuing to work with him for years to come.”

“Leading such a highly regarded, community-minded and successful company is an assignment for which I am deeply grateful,” Griffin said. “Our associates delivering great experiences for our customers since 1964 is what makes B&R a truly unique and special place. I am proud to be a part of our employee-owned culture that is so clearly focused on our customers and those who make the company great – our people. Thankfully, we have the talent and leadership necessary to ensure success well into the future.”

Before he joined B&R, Griffin had amassed more than 25 years of executive management experience at SpartanNash, Associated Food Stores and Affiliated Foods.

Employee-owned B&R operates 20 stores in Nebraska and Iowa under such banners and Russ’s Market, Super Saver and Apple Market.