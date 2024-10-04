C&S EVP & Chief Procurement Officer Retires

C&S Wholesale Grocers LLC has revealed the retirement of its EVP and chief procurement officer, Michael Papaleo, on Oct. 4. The industry veteran will continue to provide C&S with his expertise as a strategic advisor through the coming year.

Papaleo joined C&S in 1997 and has held several leadership roles over that time. His responsibilities have included providing quality service to C&S’s retail customers, inventory management, trade relations, margin performance, merchandising and marketing, and the ISQL operation. Before C&S, Papaleo was with Edison, N.J.-based Twin County Grocers for more than 14 years, working in the areas of merchandising and procurement. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business and economics from Rutgers University.

