SpartanNash Appoints VP, Associate General Counsel & Compliance Officer
"As a food solutions company, SpartanNash is committed to doing the right thing for our associates, shoppers and independent customers – and to safeguarding the interests of our stakeholders," said EVP, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary Ileana McAlary. "The creation of a centralized compliance structure to oversee the company's compliance program is a priority for the company's executive leadership team and our board of directors, and Kristen's experience and leadership will help teams drive innovation, engage in ethical decision-making, and build a more sustainable and compliant business."
With more than 20 years of legal experience in public policy and regulatory compliance, risk management, information technology, and litigation, Porter previously worked at GHSP, a manufacturer in Holland, Mich., where she was general counsel and corporate compliance officer. Porter earned her doctor of jurisprudence degree from the Mitchell Hamline School of Law, in Minnesota.
With 17,000 associates, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. SpartanNash is also among PG’s 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.