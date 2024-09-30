SpartanNash Appoints VP, Associate General Counsel & Compliance Officer

Food solutions company SpartanNash has promoted Kristen Porter to VP, associate general counsel and compliance officer. Porter will oversee the company's compliance efforts, including the company's food safety team. Additionally, she will continue to manage the work of the licensing team.

Porter joined SpartanNash in March 2022 as director and assistant general counsel and was promoted to senior director, assistant general counsel and compliance officer in March 2023. Since joining the company, she has supported the consumables, licensing, pharmacy, merchandising, retail and communications functions, and provided legal advice and counsel on a variety of legal and regulatory areas.

In her new role as compliance officer, Porter will lead the continued design, development and implementation of SpartanNash’s compliance structure and governance, working with leaders throughout the organization to drive accountability and compliance. Porter will provide regular reporting on the status of the company's compliance program to the board of directors' audit committee.