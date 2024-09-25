PIM Brands Expands Leadership Team
Meanwhile, the new SVP of government affairs is Jason Tuber. He brings nearly 20 years of experience working in the United States Senate, including his most recent role as chief of staff to Senator Bob Menendez. Based in Washington, D.C., Tuber will leverage that background to lead PIM’s government affairs, public policy and political action committee.
Based in Park Ridge, N.J., PIM Brands produces real fruit snacks and a variety of chocolate and non-chocolate confections. Its brands include Welch’s Fruit Snacks, Welch’s Fruit ‘n Yogurt Snacks, Welch’s Fruit Rolls, Welch’s Zero Sugar Fruity Bites, Sun-Maid Chocolate Raisins, Toggi Fine European Chocolate Wafers, Tuxedos Chocolate Almonds, Original Gummi FunMix, Sour Jacks Sour Candies and more.