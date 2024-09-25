PIM Brands Expands Leadership Team

PIM Brands, Inc. is making some key executive changes. This week, the global snack and confection company announced that it is expanding its leadership team and boosting its capabilities in marketing, sales and government affairs.

Jason Levine has been appointed chief marketing officer. He spent nearly two decades at Mondelēz International, Inc. and also spearheaded marketing at Sabra Dipping Co. Most recently, he was CMO at Whisps Baked Snacks.

[RELATED: KIND Snacks Apoints New CEO]

In addition, Fred Rodriguez is joining the ELT in the newly created role of chief revenue officer. He will leverage diverse CPG experience that includes senior roles at Mondelēz, Kraft and Godiva Choclatier, where he recently served as head of sales and interim president for the Americas. At PIM, he will oversee all trade channels in North America.