PIM Brands Expands Leadership Team

Senior-level hires reflect focus on growth in key areas
Lynn Petrak
Jason Levine
Jason Levine has been tapped as CMO at PIM Brands.

PIM Brands, Inc. is making some key executive changes. This week, the global snack and confection company announced that it is expanding its leadership team and boosting its capabilities in marketing, sales and government affairs.

Jason Levine has been appointed chief marketing officer. He spent nearly two decades at Mondelēz International, Inc. and also spearheaded marketing at Sabra Dipping Co. Most recently, he was CMO at Whisps Baked Snacks.

In addition, Fred Rodriguez is joining the ELT in the newly created role of chief revenue officer. He will leverage diverse CPG experience that includes senior roles at Mondelēz, Kraft and Godiva Choclatier, where he recently served as head of sales and interim president for the Americas. At PIM, he will oversee all trade channels in North America. 

Meanwhile, the new SVP of government affairs is Jason Tuber. He brings nearly 20 years of experience working in the United States Senate, including his most recent role as chief of staff to Senator Bob Menendez. Based in Washington, D.C., Tuber will leverage that background to lead PIM’s government affairs, public policy and political action committee.  

Based in Park Ridge, N.J., PIM Brands produces real fruit snacks and a variety of chocolate and non-chocolate confections. Its brands include Welch’s Fruit Snacks, Welch’s Fruit ‘n Yogurt Snacks, Welch’s Fruit Rolls, Welch’s Zero Sugar Fruity Bites, Sun-Maid Chocolate Raisins, Toggi Fine European Chocolate Wafers, Tuxedos Chocolate Almonds, Original Gummi FunMix, Sour Jacks Sour Candies and more.

