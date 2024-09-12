Catalina Crunch Appoints CFO

"We are thrilled to welcome Sarah to the Catalina Crunch family," said CEO Doug Behrens. "Her deep expertise in finance and experience within the consumer-packaged goods space will be instrumental in driving our financial success as we scale our retail reach and innovate our product offerings. Sarah's leadership will undoubtedly position us for new levels of growth and achievement."

Added Van Houten: "I am very excited to join Catalina Crunch during such a dynamic time in its journey. I look forward to contributing to the brand's continued success and helping catalyze further growth as we expand into new markets and product categories."

Based in Indianapolis, Ind., Catalina Crunch offers a variety of low-sugar, low-carb and high-protein snack sandwich cookies, snack mixes and cereals. Earlier this summer, the company also enhanced the c-suite with a new chief revenue and marketing officer, Sam Martin.