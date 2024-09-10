Big Y Appoints VPs of Fresh Foods and Center Store

The board of directors of New England-based Big Y Foods Inc. recently revealed two new appointments.

First, John P. Fraro has been appointed VP of fresh foods, in which role he will be responsible for all aspects of Big Y’s fresh departments, including meat, seafood, bakery, deli, kitchen, produce and floral.

Fraro started his career at Big Y in 2005 as an assistant foodservice/kitchen manager after having held roles in meat, bakery and deli for two other retailers. In 2006, he was appointed sous chef at Big Y’s Fresh Acres Market, and in 2008 he became its meal solutions manager. In 2009, Fraro was appointed junior deli buyer, followed by bakery sales manager. From 2014 to 2017, he was a deli then produce sales manager, until his 2017 appointment as director of deli, bakery and kitchen.

Fraro completed the National Grocers Association Executive Development Program, and last year he received the 2023 Emerging Leader Award from the Massachusetts Food Association. He and his partner, Michael, live in Somers, Conn.