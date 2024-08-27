Giant Co. Names New HR Leader
Scott is a member of Giant Co.’s Inclusion Council and serves as a volunteer-elected school board member in the Middletown Area School District. She is also a two-time winner of Progressive Grocer’s Top Women In Grocery award.
Giant Co. has made several recent executive moves, last week appointing veteran leader Rebecca Lupfer to the role of SVP, chief merchant, where she will lead merchandising, commercial planning and pricing.
With more than 35,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 130-plus pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 180-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct.
Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.