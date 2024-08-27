Giant Co. Names New HR Leader

The Giant Co. has elevated Jennifer Scott to the role of VP of human resources, effective immediately. In that position, Scott will lead all human resources functions including team member relations, learning and development, recruitment, DE&I, and community relations, and will report directly to Giant Co. President John Ruane.

Scott began working at Ahold USA as a private brands sourcing manager in 2012 and joined Giant Co. in 2016 as a category manager. She has held various positions since then, including director of merchandising acceleration, chief of staff, and, most recently, director of community relations and charitable giving.​