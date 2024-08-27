 Skip to main content

Giant Co. Names New HR Leader

Jennifer Scott has been with the grocer since 2016
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Jennifer Scott

The Giant Co. has elevated Jennifer Scott to the role of VP of human resources, effective immediately. In that position, Scott will lead all human resources functions including team member relations, learning and development, recruitment, DE&I, and community relations, and will report directly to Giant Co. President John Ruane.

Scott began working at Ahold USA as a private brands sourcing manager in 2012 and joined Giant Co. in 2016 as a category manager. She has held various positions since then, including director of merchandising acceleration, chief of staff, and, most recently, director of community relations and charitable giving.​

“Since joining The Giant Company in 2016, Jen has made numerous contributions to our business and has played an integral role in driving our strategy forward,” said Ruane. “A passionate leader with a deep understanding of the pivotal role human resources plays in shaping an organization’s culture, developing talent, and driving success, I know she’ll continue to positively impact our team and overall business in her new role.”

Scott is a member of Giant Co.’s Inclusion Council and serves as a volunteer-elected school board member in the Middletown Area School District.​ She is also a two-time winner of Progressive Grocer’s Top Women In Grocery award. 

Giant Co. has made several recent executive moves, last week appointing veteran leader Rebecca Lupfer to the role of SVP, chief merchant, where she will lead merchandising, commercial planning and pricing. 

With more than 35,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 130-plus pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 180-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. 

Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers

