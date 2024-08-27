Schnucks Makes 2 Executive Appointments

Cuba, meanwhile, has spent the last 19 years at Schnucks, with the last four as chief merchant. As chief growth officer, he will oversee the teams responsible for strategic planning, acquisitions, business development, real estate, store design, construction and maintenance.

“With his cross-functional retail experience and understanding of our business from Merchandising to Store Operations, Ryan is the ideal leader to step into this role as we position Schnucks for growth,” said David Bell, EVP - chief financial and administrative officer. “He was responsible for a number of successful moments in our company’s history, including the sale of our pharmacy business to CVS as well as the integration of 19 Shop ‘n Save stores.”

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer.