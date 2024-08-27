 Skip to main content

Schnucks Makes 2 Executive Appointments

Kim Gray taking over chief merchant role as Ryan Cuba becomes company’s 1st chief growth officer
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Ryan Cuba, left, and Kim Gray, right

Schnuck Markets Inc. is making moves in its C-suite with the appointment of Kim Gray to the role of chief merchant. Gray succeeds Ryan Cuba, who is becoming Schnucks’ first chief growth officer, with both appointments effective Sept. 2.

In the chief merchant role, Gray will lead and provide a strategic vision for merchandising strategy, category management, procurement, assortment, pricing, promotions and supplier diversity. She has more than 20 years of merchandising and leadership experience, and has held leadership positions at Ahold Delhaize USA, Hannaford Supermarkets and Food Lion.

“Kim steps into this role ready to lead thanks to her depth of category management leadership in fresh and center store, her experience in e-Commerce and her keen eye for merchandising,” said Ted Schnuck, EVP, supermarkets. “Her passion for developing talent as well as for serving customers position her for success as she returns to the Midwest for this leadership role with Schnucks.”

Cuba, meanwhile, has spent the last 19 years at Schnucks, with the last four as chief merchant. As chief growth officer, he will oversee the teams responsible for strategic planning, acquisitions, business development, real estate, store design, construction and maintenance.

“With his cross-functional retail experience and understanding of our business from Merchandising to Store Operations, Ryan is the ideal leader to step into this role as we position Schnucks for growth,” said David Bell, EVP - chief financial and administrative officer. “He was responsible for a number of successful moments in our company’s history, including the sale of our pharmacy business to CVS as well as the integration of 19 Shop ‘n Save stores.”

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer

