KIND Snacks Appoints New CEO

Mars vet will lead healthy snack business
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Daniel Calderoni - KIND
Daniel Calderoni

There’s a change at the top at KIND Snacks, which named Daniel Calderoni as CEO of Kind North America. He succeeds Russell Stokes, who served in that role since 2021 and is now CEO at Casper’s Ice Cream.

At the helm of the better-for-you snack company that is part of the Mars, Inc. portfolio, Calderoni will leverage his two decades of CPG experience. Prior to joining KIND, he was GM for Mars Pet Nutrition in Canada, managing brands including Pedigree and Iams. His background includes other executive roles in the Pet Nutrition unit.

Calderoni reports to Blas Maquivar, global president of health and wellness at parent company Mars Snacking. “We’re extremely pleased to welcome Daniel to KIND and the Mars Health & Wellness Leadership Team,” said Maquivar. “Daniel is highly regarded as a purpose and people-first leader, and we are excited that he brings a tremendous track record of growth to the KIND business.”

Calderoni said he is looking forward to propelling the business to new growth. “I believe an organization’s purpose should be its true differentiator,” he remarked. “That’s why I’m thrilled to join the leadership team at KIND Snacks, a brand whose products bring all KINDs of good to the world. KIND sparked the growth of an entirely new healthy snacking category back in 2004, and I’m eager to take part in leading the brand into its next chapter as we shape the future of snacking."

The McLean, Virg.-based Mars, Inc. continues to broaden its snack offerings and brands. In August, Mars shared that it is acquiring Kellanova in a $35.9 billion deal, taking on legacy snack brands like Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Rice Krispie treats, NutriGrain, RXBAR and more. 

