KIND Snacks Appoints New CEO

There’s a change at the top at KIND Snacks, which named Daniel Calderoni as CEO of Kind North America. He succeeds Russell Stokes, who served in that role since 2021 and is now CEO at Casper’s Ice Cream.

At the helm of the better-for-you snack company that is part of the Mars, Inc. portfolio, Calderoni will leverage his two decades of CPG experience. Prior to joining KIND, he was GM for Mars Pet Nutrition in Canada, managing brands including Pedigree and Iams. His background includes other executive roles in the Pet Nutrition unit.

