KIND Snacks Appoints New CEO
Calderoni said he is looking forward to propelling the business to new growth. “I believe an organization’s purpose should be its true differentiator,” he remarked. “That’s why I’m thrilled to join the leadership team at KIND Snacks, a brand whose products bring all KINDs of good to the world. KIND sparked the growth of an entirely new healthy snacking category back in 2004, and I’m eager to take part in leading the brand into its next chapter as we shape the future of snacking."
The McLean, Virg.-based Mars, Inc. continues to broaden its snack offerings and brands. In August, Mars shared that it is acquiring Kellanova in a $35.9 billion deal, taking on legacy snack brands like Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Rice Krispie treats, NutriGrain, RXBAR and more.