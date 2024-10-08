18 New Members Join FMI Board

Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based FMI, said the organization and the industry at large are better for their respective representation. “The entire food industry – from product suppliers to retailers and wholesalers – takes great pride in carrying out the noble mission of feeding families and enriching lives. As the food industry faces an array of challenges on the labor, regulatory and economic fronts, FMI welcomes a stellar new class to our Board of Directors and anticipates leveraging their vast retailer and supplier experience, innovative ideas and fresh perspectives as together we help the industry move decisively into the future,” she remarked.

Added Brian George, current FMI chair and president, chairman and CEO of Alex Lee, Inc.: “The food industry has always been full of talented individuals committed to improving how we operate as an industry to best serve our shoppers. FMI greatly appreciates our incoming directors for volunteering their time to ensure our association is strategically positioned to best meet the needs of our members through advocacy with policymakers, collaboration among industry peers and educational opportunities to enhance industry knowledge. We look forward to the contributions and expertise they will bring as we collectively work to advance a safer, healthier and more efficient consumer food supply chain.”

A full member listing of FMI’s leadership is available online.