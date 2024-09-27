NGA Show Will Continue Co-Located Partnership With IGA in 2025
“We are excited to once again welcome IGA as a co-location partner at The NGA Show,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade organization representing grocery’s independent sector. “As the flagship event for the independent supermarket industry, The NGA Show offers unmatched opportunities for networking and learning. We look forward to hosting IGA retailers, wholesalers and industry leaders. With a focus on education and actionable insights, the event is designed to drive growth and future success for independent operators.”
Added Jamie Reesby, VP of grocery at Shelton, Conn.-based Clarion Events: “This partnership is a natural fit, as both organizations are dedicated to empowering independent grocers. Together, we will provide attendees with greater access to resources, education and solutions that can drive success for their businesses. We are thrilled to welcome the Independent Grocers Alliance back to The NGA Show for 2025.”
The NGA Show unites independent supermarket operators, wholesalers, food manufacturers and service providers to explore new ideas and insights to help grow their businesses. Registration is now available online. IGA members receive membership discounts on The NGA Show registration. For more information, they can contact [email protected].
Chicago-based IGA is the world’s largest voluntary supermarket network, with thousands of locally owned and operated grocery stores in more than 20 countries.