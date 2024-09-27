NGA Show Will Continue Co-Located Partnership With IGA in 2025

A partnership between The NGA Show and IGA brings exclusive content and opportunities to IGA members and all attendees of the event, spotlighting insights, best practices and successes of IGA members.

The NGA Show is carrying on its long-standing partnership with the Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA), with IGA slated to co-locate at the 2025 event. This year, more than 150 retailers at The NGA Show were IGA members, underscoring the significant alignment between the two organizations. The next co-location will take place Feb. 23-25, 2025, at Caesars Forum Convention Center, in Las Vegas.

The partnership brings exclusive content and opportunities to IGA members and all attendees of The NGA Show, spotlighting insights, best practices and successes of IGA members. Among the education opportunities are a dedicated IGA education track and a general session featuring IGA President and CEO John Ross. Additionally, IGA members and invited guests will once more gather for the IGA Awards of Excellence ceremony during the show.

In turn, IGA members will have access to all that The NGA Show has to offer, including more than 350 exhibitors offering the latest innovations in food, technology and more. The IGA events are part of a full schedule of networking and educational opportunities, among them roundtable discussions, education sessions with noted grocery figures, and the NGA Best Bagger Competition.