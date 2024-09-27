 Skip to main content

NGA Show Will Continue Co-Located Partnership With IGA in 2025

Both organizations dedicated to empowering independent grocers
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
IGA Store Augusta GA Main Image
A partnership between The NGA Show and IGA brings exclusive content and opportunities to IGA members and all attendees of the event, spotlighting insights, best practices and successes of IGA members.

The NGA Show is carrying on its long-standing partnership with the Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA), with IGA slated to co-locate at the 2025 event. This year, more than 150 retailers at The NGA Show were IGA members, underscoring the significant alignment between the two organizations. The next co-location will take place Feb. 23-25, 2025, at Caesars Forum Convention Center, in Las Vegas. 

The partnership brings exclusive content and opportunities to IGA members and all attendees of The NGA Show, spotlighting insights, best practices and successes of IGA members. Among the education opportunities are a dedicated IGA education track and a general session featuring IGA President and CEO John Ross. Additionally, IGA members and invited guests will once more gather for the IGA Awards of Excellence ceremony during the show. 

In turn, IGA members will have access to all that The NGA Show has to offer, including more than 350 exhibitors offering the latest innovations in food, technology and more. The IGA events are part of a full schedule of networking and educational opportunities, among them roundtable discussions, education sessions with noted grocery figures, and the NGA Best Bagger Competition.

“Partnering with The NGA Show allows us to provide our members with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in an ever-evolving industry,” said Ross. “The NGA Show is the premier event for independent grocers, and by co-locating, we are creating an unparalleled experience for our members and the entire independent grocery community.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“We are excited to once again welcome IGA as a co-location partner at The NGA Show,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade organization representing grocery’s independent sector. “As the flagship event for the independent supermarket industry, The NGA Show offers unmatched opportunities for networking and learning. We look forward to hosting IGA retailers, wholesalers and industry leaders. With a focus on education and actionable insights, the event is designed to drive growth and future success for independent operators.” 

[RELATED: How Independent Retailers Can Prosper in Today’s Market]

Added Jamie Reesby, VP of grocery at Shelton, Conn.-based Clarion Events: “This partnership is a natural fit, as both organizations are dedicated to empowering independent grocers. Together, we will provide attendees with greater access to resources, education and solutions that can drive success for their businesses. We are thrilled to welcome the Independent Grocers Alliance back to The NGA Show for 2025.” 

The NGA Show unites independent supermarket operators, wholesalers, food manufacturers and service providers to explore new ideas and insights to help grow their businesses. Registration is now available online. IGA members receive membership discounts on The NGA Show registration. For more information, they can contact [email protected]

Chicago-based IGA is the world’s largest voluntary supermarket network, with thousands of locally owned and operated grocery stores in more than 20 countries.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds