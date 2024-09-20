Village Super Market CEO/ Chairman Transitioning to New Role

When Robert Sumas steps down from the helm of Village Super Markets, he will be succeeded by board intends to appoint John J. Sumas the next CEO and Nicholas Sumas president and chairman of the board of directors.

Robert Sumas, CEO and interim chairman of the board of directors of family-owned and -operated Village Super Market Inc. has decided to step down, effective Dec. 13. He will remain with the company as a senior advisor to the executive team to ensure a smooth transition of duties. Sumas also plans to stay on as a board member.

Sumas became CEO and vice chairman of the board in 2017 and was president from 2009 through 2018. He has also held the roles of EVP, COO, secretary and a director of the company since 1969.

The company also revealed that its board intends to appoint John J. Sumas the new CEO and Nicholas Sumas president and chairman of the board of directors, effective Dec, 13. Both have been directors since 2009 and co-presidents since 2018. John J. has held a range of supervisory roles since joining Village Super Markets in 1987, including COO, general counsel and VP. Since he came to the company in 1994, Nicholas has held such supervisory roles as chief marketing officer and VP. He was also an executive officer of Wakefern Food Corp. and a member of the Wakefern board of directors.

