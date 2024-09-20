 Skip to main content

Village Super Market CEO/ Chairman Transitioning to New Role

Succeeded by John J. and Nicholas Sumas, Robert Sumas will remain as advisor, board member
When Robert Sumas steps down from the helm of Village Super Markets, he will be succeeded by board intends to appoint John J. Sumas the next CEO and Nicholas Sumas president and chairman of the board of directors.

Robert Sumas, CEO and interim chairman of the board of directors of family-owned and -operated Village Super Market Inc. has decided to step down, effective Dec. 13. He will remain with the company as a senior advisor to the executive team to ensure a smooth transition of duties. Sumas also plans to stay on as a board member. 

Sumas became CEO and vice chairman of the board in 2017 and was president from 2009 through 2018. He has also held the roles of EVP, COO, secretary and a director of the company since 1969.

The company also revealed that its board intends to appoint John J. Sumas the new CEO and Nicholas Sumas president and chairman of the board of directors, effective Dec, 13. Both have been directors since 2009 and co-presidents since 2018. John J. has held a range of supervisory roles since joining Village Super Markets in 1987, including COO, general counsel and VP. Since he came to the company in 1994, Nicholas has held such supervisory roles as chief marketing officer and VP. He was also an executive officer of Wakefern Food Corp. and a member of the Wakefern board of directors.

Further, the company said that, following a resolution of the board of directors, it would not fill the vacancy resulting from the death of board member William Sumas at age 77 this past July 11, reducing the number of members on the board from 10 to nine, effective immediately.

Springfield Township, N.J.-based Village Super Market operates a chain of 34 supermarkets under the ShopRite and Fairway names in New Jersey, Maryland, New York and eastern Pennsylvania, and three specialty markets under the Gourmet Garage name in New York City. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

