FDA Officially Debuts Human Foods Program

The reorganization of the FDA is the agency's largest structural change in its modern history.

Some organizational changes are going taking place at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This week, the new Human Food Program (HFP) is going into effect and impacting field operations around the country.

The HFP focuses on inspections, investigations and imports as its core mission and has been revamped to enhance collaboration between field investigators and other subject matter experts throughout the agency. The renamed field operations unit has food safety, chemical safety and nutrition activities under its watch and is designed to facilitate nimbleness as new food technologies and global challenges emerge.

[RELATED: FMI Urges More Time, Flexibility to Comply With Food Traceability Rule]