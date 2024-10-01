Supply Chain Issues Ahead as Port Workers Walk Off Job

The anticipated strike by the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) has begun. The group announced that it closed ports along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts, as of 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1. Those 36 ports handle 57% of the container volume in the United States.

Port workers walked off their jobs and set up picket lines in various port facilities after the union rejected the final offer made by the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX). More than 85,000 waterside employees belong to the union.

“USMX brought on this strike when they decided to hold firm to foreign owned Ocean Carriers earning billion-dollar profits at United States ports, but not compensate the American ILA longshore workers who perform the labor that brings them their wealth,” said ILA President Harold Daggett. “We are prepared to fight as long as necessary, to stay out on strike for whatever period of time it takes, to get the wages and protections against automation our ILA members deserve.”

The USMX, for its part, stressed that it had upped its wage increase offer to more than 50% over the proposed contract that extends over six years.

On Oct. 1, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) released a statement noting that the agency met with businesses that expect to be impacted by the strike and reiterated the federal government’s hopes that negotiations will continue. “Our Administration supports collective bargaining as the best way for workers and employers to come to a fair agreement, and we encourage all parties to come to the bargaining table and negotiate in good faith — fairly and quickly,” the DOT declared.

Other unions weighed in on the work stoppage. “The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, including our members in the freight industry, stand in full solidarity with the International Longshoremen’s Association as they fight for a fair and just contract with the ocean carriers represented by USMX,” said Sean O’Brien, general president of the Teamsters. “Our ILA brothers and sisters play a critical role in keeping the American economy running, and they deserve industry-leading wages and robust job protections for the vital work they perform…Any workers — on the road, in the ports, in the air — should be able to fight for a better life free of government interference. “ O’Brien added that the Teamsters have a policy of not crossing picket lines.