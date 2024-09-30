California CVS Workers Vote to Authorize Strike

During contract negotiations between CVS and UFCW locals in California, CVS workers, customers and union members across the country have held rallies, gathered petition signatures and called for the company to bargain in good faith.

Members of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union locals representing thousands of CVS Pharmacy workers throughout California, have voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing their bargaining team to call for an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike, should one be necessary.

“When we started negotiating with CVS on a new contract in May, we came to the table willing to put in the time and work to get it done,” noted the UFCW CVS Bargaining Team in a statement released Sept. 27. “But instead of working with us towards a reasonable contract, our employer would rather disrespect us to our faces, offer proposals that grossly underestimate our value and their wealth, and engage in multiple labor violations.

“CVS’ numerous unfair labor practices, from unlawful surveillance of workers and retaliation for union activity, to blocking us from talking to our union representatives, is nothing more than an attempt to strong-arm us into accepting an offer that is less than what we deserve.

“Everyone deserves a wage that reflects their work, and no one deserves to be bullied at their job. By violating our rights, CVS is making it harder to help our customers and keep our patients healthy, which is why we’ve been forced to take an unfair labor practice strike authorization vote.

“Moving forward, we will continue to stand together with our fellow UFCW members, our customers, our patients and our communities as we take this important next step in making our voices heard.”