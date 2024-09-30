California CVS Workers Vote to Authorize Strike
This past August, UFCW locals in California representing CVS workers filed unfair labor practice charges against CVS, alleging unlawful surveillance of workers, retaliation for union activity and prohibiting employees from engaging in union activity.
The UFCW CVS bargaining committee, comprising members and leaders from eight UFCW Locals representing CVS workers across California, has been in negotiations with the company since May. During these contract negotiations, hundreds of CVS workers, customers, and union members across the country have held rallies, gathered petition signatures and called for the company to bargain in good faith.
[RELATED: Fred Meyer Associates in Portland Area Go on Strike]
According to UFCW, the average CVS clerk makes under $20 an hour, while pharmacy technicians, who are required by CVS to complete a rigorous training program, as well as satisfy all registration, licensing and state certification requirements, currently make $24.90 an hour after five years.
“The strike authorization vote gives union leaders authority to hold a strike if contract negotiations fall through,” noted CVS spokeswoman Amy Thibault when contacted by Progressive Grocer for comment. “That said, we’re in active discussions with the union and are confident we can reach an agreement that supports workplace safety, appropriate staffing, and competitive wages and benefits.”
Thibault added that since the contract expired in June, CVS has had five negotiating sessions with the UFCW, during which they’ve made progress on finalizing a contract, and left with tentative agreements on the following items, although she cautioned that they aren’t considered final until the entire contract is ratified:
Store associates and shift supervisors will qualify to earn CVS’ Top Rate after five years of service. Currently, store associates need six years of service to qualify for Top Rate.
Pharmacy technicians, inventory specialists and lead technicians will qualify for Top Rate after five years of service. Currently, those positions must be in the job classification for five years, regardless of years of service. This means that any colleague in those positions with at least five years of service will qualify for Top Rate.
“There’s more to do, but we’re committed to working together,” added Thibault. “We look forward to reconvening with UFCW to continue negotiations and hope to finalize an agreement soon.”
However, if a strike does occur, “we have contingency plans in place to ensure our customers and patients can continue to shop our stores and access their medications,” she said.
The next bargaining session is scheduled for Oct.16.
With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health has 300,000-plus colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. The company is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.