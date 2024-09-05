 Skip to main content

Kroger Links Vaccines to Coupons

Shoppers can save on groceries when they get shots for flu, other illnesses
Bridget Goldschmidt
Customers can receive a $5-off coupon to be used at a Kroger banner when they get a flu shot, and a $20-off coupon when they get a flu shot and any additional vaccine on the same visit.

“Vaccines are one of the most effective ways that we help protect our customers from illnesses and contribute to healthy communities,” noted Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Health. “We’re hoping this offer encourages people to take the important step of getting vaccinated this season.”

Customers have to mention the offer when they get their vaccines to obtain the savings. The offer will be loaded to loyalty cards for customers who get a vaccine at a Kroger banner pharmacy, while a paper coupon will be given to those vaccinated at The Little Clinic, Kroger’s urgent care alternative serving 1.5 million-plus patients annually.

The promotion is valid for certain people under the age of 65 who get their vaccinations at participating Kroger banner pharmacies or The Little Clinic locations, excluding pharmacy or clinic locations in Arkansas and Alabama, and who aren’t eligible for such federally funded health care programs as Medicaid and Medicare. 

Kroger Health serves more than 17 million patients annually. Kroger banner pharmacies operate more than 2,200 pharmacies across 35 states, and The Little Clinic offers telehealth services in nine states and operates more than 220 in-person clinics in eight states. Kroger Health’s team of 24,000 health care practitioners includes pharmacists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered dietitians and technicians.

A family of companies with nearly 420,000 associates serving 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banners, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger among the Retailers of the Century.

