Kroger Links Vaccines to Coupons

Kroger Health, the health care division of The Kroger Co., is enabling customers to save at the food retailer’s stores when they get vaccinated in advance of peak flu season. Customers can receive a $5-off coupon to be used at a Kroger banner when they get a flu shot, and a $20-off coupon when they get a flu shot and any additional vaccine on the same visit.

“Vaccines are one of the most effective ways that we help protect our customers from illnesses and contribute to healthy communities,” noted Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Health. “We’re hoping this offer encourages people to take the important step of getting vaccinated this season.”

Customers have to mention the offer when they get their vaccines to obtain the savings. The offer will be loaded to loyalty cards for customers who get a vaccine at a Kroger banner pharmacy, while a paper coupon will be given to those vaccinated at The Little Clinic, Kroger’s urgent care alternative serving 1.5 million-plus patients annually.