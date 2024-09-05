Kroger Links Vaccines to Coupons
The promotion is valid for certain people under the age of 65 who get their vaccinations at participating Kroger banner pharmacies or The Little Clinic locations, excluding pharmacy or clinic locations in Arkansas and Alabama, and who aren’t eligible for such federally funded health care programs as Medicaid and Medicare.
Kroger Health serves more than 17 million patients annually. Kroger banner pharmacies operate more than 2,200 pharmacies across 35 states, and The Little Clinic offers telehealth services in nine states and operates more than 220 in-person clinics in eight states. Kroger Health’s team of 24,000 health care practitioners includes pharmacists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered dietitians and technicians.
A family of companies with nearly 420,000 associates serving 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banners, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger among the Retailers of the Century.