Grocers Kick Into Disaster Relief Mode After Hurricane Helene

Ingles Markets, based in Black Mountain, N.C., has been significantly affected by the storm, too, and released a statement on Sept. 29. “Ingles distribution center in Swannanoa NC and store operations in many areas have been greatly affected by Hurricane Helene. We will keep our communities informed regarding important store information to the best of our ability. We are working with local officials, vendors, and power companies to regain normal operations and delivery to stores amidst unprecedented flooding and the loss of road and transportation infrastructure. Stores that are able to open are doing so with our Ingles associates facing the same challenges, grief and destruction you are. We are your neighbors. We are grateful to all of you who are already helping your communities. We thank every customer for their patience and understanding. “

Ingles was able to reopen a store in the town of Madison that had temporarily closed. The Morgan County Citizen reported that the store can only accept cash at this time and is operating with one register.

Hy-Vee, which operates a disaster fleet that is often dispatched to areas devastated by storms and other events, is providing support to residents in Florida and other communities hit by Hurricane Helene. “For this disaster, we are supporting our partner Operation BBQ Relief in their efforts to feed those impacted by providing them with two supply trailers and a generator,” SVP of communications Tina Potthoff told Progressive Grocer.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that several stores are open and serving customers in that city, including a Food Lion in Clyde, a Trader Joe’s in Asheville, Ingles (cash only) in Asheville, Walmart in Asheville, and Publix in nearby Weaverville.