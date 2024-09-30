 Skip to main content

Grocers Kick Into Disaster Relief Mode After Hurricane Helene

Food retailers are supplying food and water and organizing donation efforts
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Ingles Shelby North Carolina Main Image
Headquartered in the hard-hit Asheville area, Ingles Markets is working to fix its systems, warehouse infrastructure in the wake of the devastation.

As communities grapple with the aftermath of historic flooding in western North Carolina, grocers are playing their part in providing critical supplies. The economic impact from Hurricane Helene, which came ashore in Florida’s Big Bend and tore up through Georgia and the Carolinas, is estimated between $95 billion to $110 billion, according to projections from AccuWeather.

On Sept. 29, North Carolina-based Harris Teeter announced that it has launched a register campaign supporting the American Red Cross and its disaster relief efforts. From now through Oct. 28, shoppers can round up at checkout at all location, and 100% of funds donated will go directly to the American Red Cross, the retailer confirmed in an email to Progressive Grocer.

“At Harris Teeter, we are deeply committed to supporting our communities affected by Hurricane Helene. Together with our customers,  valued associates, and vendor partners, we are rallying to make a difference. Hurricane Helene has left many in our communities facing unprecedented challenges, and we believe it’s our responsibility to step up and help,” said Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter’s director of corporate affairs.

Food retailers are also joining efforts to get food and water to the region, especially to the city of Asheville, N.C., and surrounding mountain communities that have been essentially cut off over the past several days. Community social media pages that have been set up in the wake of the storm reported that local stores, including Harris Teeter and Ingles Markets, are providing water. 

Ingles Markets, based in Black Mountain, N.C., has been significantly affected by the storm, too, and released a statement on Sept. 29. “Ingles distribution center in Swannanoa NC and store operations in many areas have been greatly affected by Hurricane Helene. We will keep our communities informed regarding important store information to the best of our ability. We are working with local officials, vendors, and power companies to regain normal operations and delivery to stores amidst unprecedented flooding and the loss of road and transportation infrastructure. Stores that are able to open are doing so with our Ingles associates facing the same challenges, grief and destruction you are.  We are your neighbors. We are grateful to all of you who are already helping your communities. We thank every customer for their patience and understanding. “

Ingles was able to reopen a store in the town of Madison that had temporarily closed. The Morgan County Citizen reported that the store can only accept cash at this time and is operating with one register.

Hy-Vee, which operates a disaster fleet that is often dispatched to areas devastated by storms and other events, is providing support to residents in Florida and other communities hit by Hurricane Helene. “For this disaster, we are supporting our partner Operation BBQ Relief in their efforts to feed those impacted by providing them with two supply trailers and a generator,” SVP of communications Tina Potthoff told Progressive Grocer.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that several stores are open and serving customers in that city, including a Food Lion in Clyde, a Trader Joe’s in Asheville, Ingles (cash only) in Asheville, Walmart in Asheville, and Publix in nearby Weaverville.

