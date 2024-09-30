EXCLUSIVE: How Walmart Is Connecting Shoppers With Jobs

Manpower is setting up job hubs inside six Walmart stores as part of a new pilot program to boost employment opportunities in local communities.

A loaf of bread. Some laundry detergent. A new job?

Shoppers at Walmart stores in certain parts of the country can knock items off their grocery list and potentially gain employment opportunities, thanks to a new pilot program between Walmart Inc. and Milwaukee, Wis.-based staffing solutions company Manpower.

Manpower recently opened two job “hubs” in Walmart stores, in Sturtevant, Wis., and High Point, N.C., and plans to unveil four more within the coming weeks at locations in Texas, Minnesota and North Carolina. Set up near the front end of the store, these branch offices of Manpower provide people with direct access to employment opportunities in the local markets and leverage Manpower’s hiring and skilling programs.

"We aim to provide products and services in our stores that enhance the shopping experience and contribute to a better quality of life for our customers," said Tené Green, a senior director at Walmart. "One of the pathways to a quality life is through employment."

Progressive Grocer recently spoke with Rajesh Namboothiry, SVP at Manpower about the synergy between Manpower and Walmart customers. “This will help Walmart, it will help job seekers and it will help Manpower. At the end of the day, I want to go back to our strategy, which continues to be providing avenues for job seekers and meaningful, sustainable employment opportunities in communities,” he said.