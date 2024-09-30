EXCLUSIVE: How Walmart Is Connecting Shoppers With Jobs
Namboothiry came up with the idea about a year ago, and the collaboration with the leading retailer came together quickly. “We’ve been on this path to expand our real estate footprint in North America and this is part of that strategy, as we figure out a way to be closer to our talent,” he explained. “When we thought about retail partnerships and that’s where Walmart came to mind. We talked to them, and they were excited about the idea.”
[RELATED: The Best Places to Work in Retail]
For customers, he added, the job hubs are a fast and easy way to explore their work options. “It’s for them to have the convenience of shopping and walking up to a career kiosk for a career conversation,” Namboothiry said. “And from Walmart’s perspective, they have traffic coming in, so it elevates their brand too. It’s one more thing you can get at a Walmart store.”
Job opportunities vary by market, of course, so potential employees can pursue a variety of paths. Although it is early for analytics following the mid-September opening, early anecdotal results reveal that Walmart customers across a wide range of demographics are stopping and talking to Manpower’s representatives in stores.