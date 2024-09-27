Costco Wraps Fiscal Year With Steady Q4

Costco Wholesale Corp. wrapped up its fiscal year with a mostly stable fourth quarter, as adjusted sales comps in the United States rose 6.3% and overall revenue came in a bit below analysts’ projections at $79.69 billion. The performance reflected ongoing market conditions, both domestically and internationally, as shoppers remain resilient but wary and the company continues to invest in higher wages.

E-commerce was a bright spot for the club operator, with sales comps in this channel leaping 19.4% during Q4. Membership sales were up a bit, reaching $1.51 billion compared to $1.50 billion in Q4 of 2023. Costco ended the quarter with 76.2 million paid household members, a 7.3% year-over-year (YoY) gain.

Those membership figures will be closely watched for Q1 of fiscal 2025, after Costco raised its annual membership fee by $5 on Sept. 1. In the Sept. 26 earnings call, CFO Gary Millership said the hike doesn’t seem to have had a major impact. “We haven't seen a significant member reaction. Membership renewal rates remain stable. Our efforts to stave off inflation and deliver value to members have been recognized, and we continue to invest in member experience,” he said.

Another recent change, the addition of membership card readers at the front doors, hasn’t caused too much of a stir, either. “The membership card scanners installed at the front doors have delivered on the goal of speeding up the checkout process. This has been very well received by our members. More improvements are currently underway, which should further benefit our business, both online and in our warehouses,” shared President and CEO Ron Vachris during the earnings call.