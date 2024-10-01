UNFI Logs Q4 Improvements
UNFI’s Q4 net sales of $8.2 billion saw an approximately $582 million benefit from the additional week in fiscal 2024, compared with net sales of $7.4 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Excluding this additional week, sales were driven by improving unit volumes that turned positive toward the end of the quarter. Sales additionally benefited from inflation.
Gross profit in Q4 was $1.1 billion, an increase of $150 million, or 15.5%, versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. On a comparable 13-week basis, gross profit grew 7.0% compared with the prior-year quarter. The gross profit rate in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was 13.7% of net sales, including a $12 million LIFO benefit. Gross profit rate was 13.0% of net sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, including a $36 million LIFO charge. Excluding the impact of LIFO, the gross profit rate was 13.5% of net sales in the fourth quarter of both fiscal years. The benefit of lower shrink expense was offset by lower product margin rates and a shift in business mix.
Q4 operating expenses were $1,075 million, or 13.2% of net sales, compared with $1,004 million, or 13.5% of net sales, in the year-ago period. According to UNFI, the decline in operating expenses as a percentage of sales was driven by the benefits of cost-saving initiatives.
During Q4, the company managed to narrow its net loss and net loss per diluted share, which for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $68 million and $1.15, respectively, while adjusted EPS increased from an adjusted EPS loss of 25 cents in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 was also up from the $93 million logged for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.
For fiscal 2025, the company provided the following outlook: net sales of $30.3 billion-$30.8 billion, a net loss of $41 million-$3 million, EPS loss of 65 cents-5 cents, adjusted EPS of 20 cents to 80 cents, adjusted EBITDA of $520 million to $580 million, and capital and cloud implementation expenditures of about $300 million.
Providence, R.I.-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to more than 30,000 customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 22 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.