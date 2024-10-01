UNFI Logs Q4 Improvements

For its 14-week fourth quarter ended Aug. 3, United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) experienced a net sales increase of 10.0% to $8.2 billion; grew 2.1% on a comparable 13-week basis, and recorded a net loss of $37 million and a loss per diluted share (EPS) of 63 cents. Also during the quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased 53.8% to $143 million, including an approximately $10 million benefit from the additional week in the quarter, with adjusted EPS of 1 cent.

According to the company, improving volume trends, new business with existing customers, and benefits from near-term efficiency initiatives resulted in a full-year performance at the upper end of its outlook ranges for key financial metrics. Its net debt and net leverage declined sequentially to $2.06 billion and 4.0x, respectively, at year end from $2.13 billion and 4.6x, respectively, at the end of the third quarter.

Additionally, UNFI advanced its network optimization in Q4 by consolidating its Billings, Mont., and Bismarck, N.D., distribution centers into other facilities. This move is expected to enhance the customer and supplier experience in the region through better technology access, a wider product assortment, and more efficient and effective service. The company also introduced a three-year business plan and financial objectives driving customer and supplier value, margin expansion, free cash flow generation, and deleveraging.

“We delivered fourth-quarter results that drove fiscal 2024 performance to the upper end of our previously provided outlook,” affirmed UNFI CEO Sandy Douglas. ”This capped a year in which we generated four consecutive quarters of sequentially increasing profitability, significantly strengthened our foundation and built momentum as we enter fiscal 2025. During fiscal 2024, we drove strong same-customer growth, extended our agreement with our largest customer, realized approximately $150 million dollars in benefits from structural efficiency initiatives, significantly reduced shrink, lengthened the maturity on our term loan, and onboarded our new president and CFO, Matteo Tarditi.”

Added Douglas: “We are also actioning key elements of our updated strategy that has resulted from our ongoing board- and management-led financial review, which we expect will drive accelerating performance and create sustainable value for our customers and suppliers. Simultaneously, we are working to improve free cash flow generation and to reduce net leverage by optimizing our distribution center network, reducing the capital intensity of our business, and driving efficiencies across the organization. We expect these two elements of our strategy will work together to help us generate meaningful shareholder value.”