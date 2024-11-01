Amazon Turns in Strong Q3 Performance
Looking ahead a bit, Jassy that the business is using the third quarter tailwinds as it moves into an especially pivotal quarter. “As we get into the holiday season, we’re excited about what we have in store for customers,” he remarked. “We kicked off the holiday season with our biggest-ever Prime Big Deal Days and the launch of an all-new Kindle lineup that is significantly outperforming our expectations; and there’s so much more coming, from tens of millions of deals, to our NFL Black Friday game and Election Day coverage with Brian Williams on Prime Video, to over 100 new cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities that we’ll share at AWS re:Invent the week after Thanksgiving.”
On that note, Amazon announced on Nov. 1 a new shopping experience called Virtual Holiday Shop that uses immersive 3D technology powered by Amazon Beyond to present interactive content and visuals. Amazon also shared details of its popular Cyber Monday sales event on Dec. 2 that includes deals on everyday essentials and groceries.
Officially, Amazon projects that net sales will grow between 7% and 11% YoY in the fourth quarter, with net sales expected to land between $181.5 billion and $188.5 billion. The company also anticipates operating income to come in between $16 billion and $20 billion for Q4, compared to $13.2 billion during the fourth quarter of 2023.
In the grocery arena, Amazon continues to tinker with operations. The company refreshed and opened new Amazon Fresh stores during that period and recently unveiled an Amazon Grocery pilot store, co-located downstairs from a Whole Foods in Chicago.
