Amazon Turns in Strong Q3 Performance

Some of Amazon’s strategies seem to be paying off, as value-minded shoppers helped fuel unit and dollar sales during the recently concluded third quarter. The company reported an 11% boost to hit $158.9 billion in net sales in that time frame, with a 9% lift in the North American market. Profits also beat expectations, as Amazon’s operating income reached $17.4 billion and its net income topped $15.3 billion in Q3.

The company’s solid performance comes as it continues to invest in technologies, including AI used in its new shopping guides and AI assistants, and is working to streamline experiences for customers, including grocery shoppers who buy across its various channels and formats, including Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market.

In an earnings call, President and CEO Andy Jassy said that those advances and strategies meet the needs of consumers, as they seek the best ways to shop for themselves and their families. "At a time when consumers are being careful about how much they spend, we're continuing to lower prices and ship even more quickly, and we can see this resonating with customers as our unit growth continues to be strong and outpace even our revenue growth," he remarked.