Amazon’s Grocery SVP Departs
Earlier this month, Hoggett unveiled new ways that Amazon is offering more choices to make grocery shopping faster and easier. These expanded options include a trial in Phoenix of bundled grocery and nongrocery orders delivered together through same-day and overnight delivery, and the expansion of products available from some Amazon Fresh fulfillment centers.
Hoggett joined Amazon in 2022 from Tesco, where he left as group chief strategy and innovation officer. He first joined Tesco in 2005 and steadily ascended through the ranks in various operational roles.
Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.