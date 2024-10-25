 Skip to main content

Amazon’s Grocery SVP Departs

Tony Hoggett reveals that he’s moving on to the “next step” in his career
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Tony
Tony Hoggett (LinkedIn photo)

As Amazon calibrates and changes its approach to grocery, one of its architects is leaving the company.  Tony Hoggett, SVP of worldwide grocery stores at Amazon, revealed on Oct. 25 that he’s exiting Amazon after three years.

“My time at Amazon has been incredible, and I’m grateful to my colleagues for their support, guidance and friendship. I’m optimistic about the work Amazon is doing to improve the grocery shopping experience for customers, and have no doubt the teams will keep the momentum going in my absence. I’ll be cheering you all on,” he shared in a LinkedIn post.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Earlier this month, Hoggett unveiled new ways that Amazon is offering more choices to make grocery shopping faster and easier. These expanded options include a trial in Phoenix of bundled grocery and nongrocery orders delivered together through same-day and overnight delivery, and the expansion of products available from some Amazon Fresh fulfillment centers.

Hoggett joined Amazon in 2022 from Tesco, where he left as group chief strategy and innovation officer. He first joined Tesco in 2005 and steadily ascended through the ranks in various operational roles. 

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds