Amazon’s Grocery SVP Departs

As Amazon calibrates and changes its approach to grocery, one of its architects is leaving the company. Tony Hoggett, SVP of worldwide grocery stores at Amazon, revealed on Oct. 25 that he’s exiting Amazon after three years.

“My time at Amazon has been incredible, and I’m grateful to my colleagues for their support, guidance and friendship. I’m optimistic about the work Amazon is doing to improve the grocery shopping experience for customers, and have no doubt the teams will keep the momentum going in my absence. I’ll be cheering you all on,” he shared in a LinkedIn post.