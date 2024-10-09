Amazon Offers Seamless Grocery Shopping Across Its Online and Physical Stores

2. Consumers will see broader selection from other stores when shopping with Amazon Fresh Online. Amazon is expanding its range of products within some of its Amazon Fresh fulfillment centers (FCs).

“Imagine one online ordering experience where you can get your natural and organic ingredients from Whole Foods Market, favorite brands and low-cost snacks from Amazon Fresh, plus socks and a tennis racket, all delivered to your door in a single Amazon Fresh order,” wrote Hoggett.

That’s possible because Amazon has modified 26 Amazon Fresh FCs around the world to offer more choices on Amazon.com, so customers can get everything they need for their routine grocery shopping trip in one online order. “With this model, we can offer a wide range of products covering groceries and popular everyday products, different flavors and size packs, organic and specialty dietary restrictions, national and local offerings, and so much more,” wrote Hoggett. “We can also span a wide range of price tiers, from our private-brand labels like Amazon Saver that offer most products under $5, to household favorites like Coke, Kraft and Tide, and even premium ingredients for special occasions.”

Amazon plans to convert more of its existing FCs to this model over time.

3. Consumers can pick up more grocery and household goods while shopping at Whole Foods Market. At a Whole Foods store in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., Amazon is building the company’s first-ever automated micro-fulfillment center to supplement what’s in store with products from Amazon.com and Amazon Fresh, all under one roof. Customers will have three options to seamlessly shop the retailer’s combined range of products: order online for fast at-home delivery, order online for quick and easy pickup, or shop in person at the store.

“Let’s imagine a customer is shopping in store,” wrote Hoggett. “As they browse the aisles for their favorite Whole Foods Market products, they can also easily place an order for Tide Pods and Pepsi from the Amazon app on their phone. These additional items will be prepared in the back-of-house while the customer finishes up shopping, and will be ready to go when they check out — all within minutes after placing the order. With micro fulfillment, customers get access to more products they want without having to visit multiple stores. This service will be ready for customers at our Plymouth Meeting location next year.”

VIDEO: Amazon’s 1st-Ever Automated Micro-Fulfillment Center