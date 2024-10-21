A Look Inside the New Amazon Grocery Co-Located With Whole Foods

It’s not as much an add-on or pop-up as it is an integration centered on the same customer-focused approach to doing business: The new Amazon Grocery small-format store adjacent to a Whole Foods Market in Chicago is designed to provide shoppers with more options.

Progressive Grocer visited the Amazon Grocery outpost that opened its doors a few days ago. The c-store occupies the first level of a space at 14 W. Superior Street in Chicago’s Gold Coast Neighborhood and is steps from an escalator leading up to a full-format Whole Foods Market.

This new type of physical store fuses many of the company’s options and services, offering traditional branded products that are not on the shelf at Whole Foods. “We’re always looking for ways to make it easier for customers to shop for groceries, whether online or in store. We’re testing and learning with a new grocery shopping experience with a small-format store from Amazon under the same roof as Whole Foods Market in the One Chicago building,” Amazon spokesperson Jessica Martin told Progressive Grocer. “With this new concept, customers can shop their favorite natural and organic products at Whole Foods Market and get a broader product assortment from Amazon all in one trip, saving them time and money.”