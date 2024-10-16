Gelson’s Opens Premium Convenience Store Concept

Continued Adams: “Unlike traditional gas stations where the experience takes only minutes, guests refueling at Rove will have more time to spend while waiting for their cars to charge. So they'll have more time to recharge themselves as well with quality food, drinks, and more from the trusted Gelson’s brand — turning an otherwise mundane charging stop into a luxurious and enjoyable break from the road.”

The convenience store also features 40 ultra-fast EV chargers, a 24/7 lounge with restrooms and free Wi-Fi, as well as an eco-friendly car wash. Rove plans to open additional centers across Southern California in the coming years featuring ReCharge by Gelson’s stores.

“Bringing the Gelson’s team and their ReCharge concept to our full-service EV charging center aligns with our mission to elevate the customer experience," said Bill Reid, chairman and CEO of Rove. "From the beginning, we’ve focused on delivering more than just a charge. Together we're setting a new standard for EV drivers by combining great service and amenities with an efficient charging process.”

Gelson’s was founded in 1951. The company now operates 27 locations throughout Southern California.