Associated Food Stores Debuts New Grocery Format for Campus Life

1,800-square-foot store at Utah Tech University caters to students' needs
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
AFS Utah Campus
Despite its compact size, Campus Corner offers a full-service shopping experience tailored to the campus environment.

Campus Corner, a new 1,800-square-foot grocery store serviced by Associated Food Stores (AFS), has opened on the campus of Utah Tech University. The store is designed to serve the growing student population with convenience, fresh options and innovative technology. 

Located within the newly constructed Campus View Suites building, the store was developed in response to the expansion of on-campus housing. With more than 1,600 students moving into new dormitories, the university identified a need to provide easy access to food and other essentials, especially for students with limited time and transportation. 

The store features a wide range of departments, including grocery, frozen foods, dairy, produce, bakery and a quick-serve restaurant called Brooks Stop, which now also includes sushi. 

In addition to its variety of products, the store is fully integrated with modern technology, offering AFS services like electronic shelf labels, self-checkout and inventory management systems. 

“They wanted to create a space that caters specifically to the university community,” said Travis Hughes, the store’s retail sales counselor. “Students needed healthy and affordable options, right at their doorstep, so they can focus on their studies, and this store delivers in impressive ways.” 

While the store primarily serves the students, faculty and staff of Utah Tech University, it’s also open to the public, creating an accessible option for the broader St. George community. 

The project took approximately three years from planning to completion, with the final 18 months dedicated solely to designing and building the store. The grand opening was timed to coincide with the start of the fall semester, and included promotions such as free hot dogs, more than 1,200 Sweet P’s cookies and discounts throughout the store. 

Serving nearly 450 retailers across the Intermountain West, Salt Lake City-based AFS is a grocery retailer cooperative supplying independently owned retail supermarkets throughout the western United States. It is No. 73 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

