Whole Foods Market's Small-Format Store Coming to Hell’s Kitchen

Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market has revealed that its second Daily Shop grocery store will be located at 301 West 50th Street in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood.

The natural and organic food retailer revealed this past March that it was introducing a new, quick-shop store format designed to provide customers in urban neighborhoods a convenient shopping experience with easier access to fresh, high-quality offerings. Dubbed Whole Foods Market Daily Shop, the format is set to open its first location, on New York City's Upper East Side at 1175 Third Avenue, this fall. Progressive Grocer reached out to the company to ask about the opening date for the Hell's Kitchen store, but it did not have any further information on the location to share at this time. Whole Foods did disclose that a third New York City location and a national rollout will follow.

The innovative smaller-store format will range between 7,000 to 14,000 square feet, or about a quarter to half the footprint of an average 40,000-square-foot store. Whole Foods Market Daily Shop stores will feature a variety of fresh, seasonal produce; prepared foods; and essential grocery items. Both of the newly revealed New York City locations will also feature Juice & Java, a venue providing coffee, tea, fresh-pressed juices, smoothies, sandwiches, soups and desserts.