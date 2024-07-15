Whole Foods Market's Small-Format Store Coming to Hell’s Kitchen
Serving more customers through this smaller-format store is part of parent company Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores’ efforts to build a best-in-class shopping experience that meets a range of customer needs.
News of the second Whole Foods Market Daily Shop location comes as the retailer celebrates the 20th anniversary of its New York flagship store. The 2004 opening of the Columbus Circle flagship store marked a major step in the company’s expansion in New York and transformed the city’s grocery offerings with natural and organic foods in the largest grocery store that the city had seen at that time.
Since then, Whole Foods has grown to 17 locations and more than 5,000 local associates in the New York City area.
Whole Foods currently has more than 530 stores in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, with more than 75 stores currently in development.
CEO Jason Buechel, alongside 70 associates, rang the Nasdaq opening bell on July 15 as part of Whole Foods’ anniversary celebration.
The Austin, Texas-based grocer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century. PG also named Whole Foods one of its 2024 Top 10 Sustainable Grocers.