True Food Kitchen Brings Hybrid Concept to Arizona

Restaurant/market format now open in Scottsdale
True Food Market Interior Retail Space Main Image
True Food Market’s retail space offers grab-and-go options, including products from local brands. (Image Credit: True Food Market)

The team behind the True Food Kitchen restaurant chain has now introduced a new concept, True Food Market, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Combining quality ingredients with the convenience of a casual grab-and-go experience, the restaurant/market hybrid offers a range of chef-crafted meals, giving customers the option of dining in, taking a quick meal home or choosing from various grab-and-go options.   

“True Food Market brings the best of True Food Kitchen with our signature focus on real food for real life,” noted John Williams, CEO of True Food Kitchen and True Food Market. “We know it’s not always easy finding healthy meals on the go. We created True Food Market to make eating real food easier, empowering people to enjoy wholesome meals every day, no matter how busy life gets.” 

The 2,800-square-foot restaurant’s interior spaces are bright yet retro, with playful artwork on the walls, making it a fun place for socializing, working remotely and dining. An outdoor patio gives guests the unique opportunity to peek into the restaurant through a garage window as they eat al fresco at the outdoor counter or a traditional table.   

Providing breakfast, lunch and dinner options, the menu features such items as the air-fried, gluten-free, herb-brined, antibiotic- and hormone-free True Crisp’d Air-Fried Chicken Tenders, which are also included in such True Food Market signature dishes as Nashville Hot Torpedo Roll, Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit and True Crisp’d Tray. Among the other items of note on the menu are BBQ Ranch Torpedo Roll, Sun-dried Tomato & Pesto Flatbread, and the customizable Greens & Grains Chop’d Salad Bowl.

“The menu has been guided by True Food’s leading standards for high-quality ingredients to create chef-crafted meals that fuel your body without sacrificing taste,” observed SVP of Culinary Matthew Padilla.  

Since True Food Kitchen was founded in Phoenix, Padilla insisted on seeking out local partnerships whenever possible. Featured local brands include Noble Bread, Bianco DiNapoli Tomatoes, and two specialty teas by Passport Coffee & Tea. True Food Market is also teaming with AG1 and mindbodygreen for smoothies; the all-organic, plant-based Cosmic Bliss for vanilla soft-serve; and Vital Farms for pasture-raised organic eggs.  

Additionally, True Food Market’s retail space offers grab-and-go options, including products from such local brands as Audrey’s Chia Cookies, Big Marble Organics, Wild Rye Baking Co., Honey Hive Farms and True Nopal Cactus Water. Additional purveyors include Hu, Good Culture and Health-Ade Kombucha, which is also available on tap. These items are carried alongside prepared meals, totes, aprons and cookbooks available for purchase.  

True Food Market is located at 8980 North 90th Street, Suite 124 in Scottsdale. It’s open daily and serves an all-day menu from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; breakfast is also served from 7:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Scottsdale-based True Food Kitchen is a restaurant and lifestyle brand emphasizing wholesome, authentic ingredients with thoughtful preparations. The brand operates 45 restaurants in 17 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.   

