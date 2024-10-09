True Food Kitchen Brings Hybrid Concept to Arizona

Providing breakfast, lunch and dinner options, the menu features such items as the air-fried, gluten-free, herb-brined, antibiotic- and hormone-free True Crisp’d Air-Fried Chicken Tenders, which are also included in such True Food Market signature dishes as Nashville Hot Torpedo Roll, Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit and True Crisp’d Tray. Among the other items of note on the menu are BBQ Ranch Torpedo Roll, Sun-dried Tomato & Pesto Flatbread, and the customizable Greens & Grains Chop’d Salad Bowl.

“The menu has been guided by True Food’s leading standards for high-quality ingredients to create chef-crafted meals that fuel your body without sacrificing taste,” observed SVP of Culinary Matthew Padilla.

Since True Food Kitchen was founded in Phoenix, Padilla insisted on seeking out local partnerships whenever possible. Featured local brands include Noble Bread, Bianco DiNapoli Tomatoes, and two specialty teas by Passport Coffee & Tea. True Food Market is also teaming with AG1 and mindbodygreen for smoothies; the all-organic, plant-based Cosmic Bliss for vanilla soft-serve; and Vital Farms for pasture-raised organic eggs.

Additionally, True Food Market’s retail space offers grab-and-go options, including products from such local brands as Audrey’s Chia Cookies, Big Marble Organics, Wild Rye Baking Co., Honey Hive Farms and True Nopal Cactus Water. Additional purveyors include Hu, Good Culture and Health-Ade Kombucha, which is also available on tap. These items are carried alongside prepared meals, totes, aprons and cookbooks available for purchase.

True Food Market is located at 8980 North 90th Street, Suite 124 in Scottsdale. It’s open daily and serves an all-day menu from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; breakfast is also served from 7:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Scottsdale-based True Food Kitchen is a restaurant and lifestyle brand emphasizing wholesome, authentic ingredients with thoughtful preparations. The brand operates 45 restaurants in 17 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.