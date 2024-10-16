 Skip to main content

Save A Lot, Leevers Supermarket Team to Reach Hispanic Communities

Ahorra Mucho discount brick-and-mortar grocery store and innovation center in Aurora, Colo., features unique product assortments
Greg Sleter from Store Brands
Ahorra Mucho
Store concepts – like Ahorra Mucho – are experimentation grounds for wider and future Save A Lot adoption.

Save A Lot is continuing its collaboration with Leevers Supermarkets to develop new grocery formats and in-store offerings to better reach a wide range of Hispanic shoppers throughout the country. 

The first milestone coming out of the ongoing concept development effort is the introduction of Ahorra Mucho, a new discount brick-and-mortar grocery store and innovation center located in Aurora, Colo., featuring unique Hispanic product assortments to test how new products and services may strengthen shopper loyalty. 

According to the company, Ahorra Mucho, which translates directly to Save A Lot, will emphasize the same value-driven and high-quality assortment shoppers expect from Save A Lot. In addition, the store has a variety of specialized features including a greatly expanded, full-service circular meat counter centrally located in the middle of the store – a cornerstone of Hispanic cooking and a key battleground for winning the hearts of Hispanic shoppers. A broader assortment of fresh produce and an in-house bakery are some of the additional features designed to attract and deliver high-quality groceries in a community shopping experience at an affordable price point.

“With the Hispanic population in the United States rapidly growing and wielding considerable buying power, it is essential to understand their unique culinary traditions and preferences,” said Jorge Gonzalez, director of Ahorra Mucho. “Ahorra Mucho provides us with a great platform to align with Hispanic consumers’ culinary preferences and needs.”

[RELATED: What Grocery Brands Are Most Popular Among Hispanic Shoppers?]

The store will operate as a test-and-learn facility, building insights to facilitate longer-term strategies for serving Hispanic customers. Like other Leevers Supermarket locations, the Ahorra Mucho store will also be 100% employee-owned.

“Aurora is the ideal launchpad for this offering as we have a vibrant and active Hispanic community in the area,” said Art Perez, district manager. “Leevers Supermarkets has long embraced the Hispanic community, tailoring signage and products. Ahorra Mucho is the next step in exploring how we can best meet our shoppers’ needs.”

“In tandem with Hispanic population growth, we’re seeing an increased demand for Hispanic food in neighborhoods all across the country,” said Bill Mayo, chief operating officer at Save A Lot. “The Leevers team’s expertise in this area makes them a natural fit to help us explore how Save A Lot can better serve Hispanic shoppers. What we learn can help us expand our product offerings and store formats in other areas.”

This article was originally reported by sister publication Store Brands.

