Save A Lot, Leevers Supermarket Team to Reach Hispanic Communities

Save A Lot is continuing its collaboration with Leevers Supermarkets to develop new grocery formats and in-store offerings to better reach a wide range of Hispanic shoppers throughout the country.

The first milestone coming out of the ongoing concept development effort is the introduction of Ahorra Mucho, a new discount brick-and-mortar grocery store and innovation center located in Aurora, Colo., featuring unique Hispanic product assortments to test how new products and services may strengthen shopper loyalty.

According to the company, Ahorra Mucho, which translates directly to Save A Lot, will emphasize the same value-driven and high-quality assortment shoppers expect from Save A Lot. In addition, the store has a variety of specialized features including a greatly expanded, full-service circular meat counter centrally located in the middle of the store – a cornerstone of Hispanic cooking and a key battleground for winning the hearts of Hispanic shoppers. A broader assortment of fresh produce and an in-house bakery are some of the additional features designed to attract and deliver high-quality groceries in a community shopping experience at an affordable price point.