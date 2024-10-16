Save A Lot, Leevers Supermarket Team to Reach Hispanic Communities
“With the Hispanic population in the United States rapidly growing and wielding considerable buying power, it is essential to understand their unique culinary traditions and preferences,” said Jorge Gonzalez, director of Ahorra Mucho. “Ahorra Mucho provides us with a great platform to align with Hispanic consumers’ culinary preferences and needs.”
The store will operate as a test-and-learn facility, building insights to facilitate longer-term strategies for serving Hispanic customers. Like other Leevers Supermarket locations, the Ahorra Mucho store will also be 100% employee-owned.
“Aurora is the ideal launchpad for this offering as we have a vibrant and active Hispanic community in the area,” said Art Perez, district manager. “Leevers Supermarkets has long embraced the Hispanic community, tailoring signage and products. Ahorra Mucho is the next step in exploring how we can best meet our shoppers’ needs.”
“In tandem with Hispanic population growth, we’re seeing an increased demand for Hispanic food in neighborhoods all across the country,” said Bill Mayo, chief operating officer at Save A Lot. “The Leevers team’s expertise in this area makes them a natural fit to help us explore how Save A Lot can better serve Hispanic shoppers. What we learn can help us expand our product offerings and store formats in other areas.”
Ahorra Mucho, Aurora, Colo.
This article was originally reported by sister publication Store Brands.