Publix SVP of Product Business Development to Retire

As Dave Bornmann plans to step away, grocer announces 2 promotions within his function
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Dave Bornmann
Dave Bornmann

Publix Super Markets is making some changes to its executive team. The Florida-based, employee-owned company announced that Dave Bornmann, SVP of product business development, intends to retire on Jan. 1, 2025 and two other leaders have been elevated.

Bornmann’s tenure at Publix has spanned more than 41 years. He started as a computer programmer in Lakeland, Fla., in 1983 and continually rose up the ranks, tapped as a strategic project manager in 1992; business development manager for dairy, processed meats and DSD items in 1994; and VP of product business development for grocery/non-foods in 1998. He has served in his current role since 2013. 

“We are grateful for Dave’s more than four decades of dedicated service to Publix, our associates and the communities we serve,” said CEO Kevin Murphy. “He’s been a strong leader keenly focused on growing and supporting our supplier relationships, store merchandising and replenishment, as well as emerging business and health and wellness initiatives. He’s provided invaluable insights to his team and our industry. We wish him well in his retirement.”

Oliver and Revis - Publix
Brad Oliver (left), Lee Revis (right)

According to Publix, he will be succeeded by Brad Oliver, currently VP of product business development. Oliver is another longtime team member, who began his career at Publix in 1991 as a part-time service clerk. He worked in a variety of store positions before becoming a retail information specialist in 1998 and transferring to the support side of the business in 2000 as a grocery technical specialist. He was promoted to business development director for grocery retail support in 2013, business development director for DSD grocery in 2017, and VP product business development for grocery/non-foods in 2018. In 2020, Oliver was appointed VP of product business development for deli and produce, and in 2022, assumed his current role. 

Meanwhile, Lee Revis, product business development director for meat, will be promoted to take over Oliver’s duties as VP product business development for fresh products. He, too, has logged decades of experience at Publix, beginning as a part-time meat cutter apprentice in 1987 and moving up to various roles within fresh categories, assuming his latest role in 2019.

“We are proud to have Brad and Lee take the next steps in their Publix careers,” added Murphy. “Promotion from within provides our associates amazing opportunities for growth and development. Both have been exceptional leaders dedicated to growing and mentoring their teams to best serve our customers. I am excited to see the continued contributions they each will make to our company.”

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

