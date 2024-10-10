 Skip to main content

Wakefern Welcomes New Leader to Fresh Division

Mark Van Buskirk appointed group VP of fresh at co-op
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Mark Van Buskirk

Wakefern Food Corp. has tapped Mark Van Buskirk as group VP of fresh. He will oversee the fresh food division of the retailer-owned co-op, which includes bakery, meat, seafood, produce, appetizers/foodservice and floral.

In this role, Van Buskirk will leverage his 35-year background in marketing, sales, operations and private brand development across the grocery and convenience sectors. He joins Wakefern from his most recent position as SVP of merchandising and marketing for The Save Market Companies. His career also includes senior marketing and merchandising roles at Jacksons Food Store, Albertsons Cos. and SuperValu.

“We are excited to welcome Mark to our leadership team at Wakefern,” said Darren Caudill, Wakefern’s chief sales officer. “High quality fresh offerings have always been at the heart of the customer supermarket experience – and we know Mark’s expertise and leadership will help us continue to grow these categories and take fresh to the next level.”

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

