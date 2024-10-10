Wakefern Welcomes New Leader to Fresh Division
“We are excited to welcome Mark to our leadership team at Wakefern,” said Darren Caudill, Wakefern’s chief sales officer. “High quality fresh offerings have always been at the heart of the customer supermarket experience – and we know Mark’s expertise and leadership will help us continue to grow these categories and take fresh to the next level.”
Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.