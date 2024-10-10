Wakefern Welcomes New Leader to Fresh Division

Wakefern Food Corp. has tapped Mark Van Buskirk as group VP of fresh. He will oversee the fresh food division of the retailer-owned co-op, which includes bakery, meat, seafood, produce, appetizers/foodservice and floral.

In this role, Van Buskirk will leverage his 35-year background in marketing, sales, operations and private brand development across the grocery and convenience sectors. He joins Wakefern from his most recent position as SVP of merchandising and marketing for The Save Market Companies. His career also includes senior marketing and merchandising roles at Jacksons Food Store, Albertsons Cos. and SuperValu.