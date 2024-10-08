Publix Reveals 2 New VPs

With Barber’s retirement, Publix is promoting Director of Industrial Maintenance and Industrial Operations Purchasing John Fisher to VP of industrial maintenance and industrial operations purchasing.

Fisher, 53, began his Publix career in 2006 as a senior facilities engineer in Lakeland, Fla. In 2021, he was promoted to director of industrial maintenance and to his current role earlier this year. Fisher and his wife, Jennifer, will continue to reside in Lithia, Fla.

Additionally, after more than a decade of dedicated service, VP of Facilities Bob McGarrity will also retire at the end of 2024.

McGarrity, 63, joined Publix in 2012 as director of construction in Lakeland, Fla. He was promoted to his current role in 2017. McGarrity and his wife, Lisa, will remain in Valrico, Fla. He is looking forward to spending time with family and traveling.

“Bob’s commitment to the design, construction and maintenance of our stores and equipment has continued to enhance the shopping experience for our customers. He’s perpetuated our culture of working together to accomplish a common goal,” noted Murphy.

With McGarrity’s retirement, Publix is promoting Architect Program Manager Dave Taulbee to VP of facilities.

Taulbee, 61, began his Publix career in 2001 as a store design architect in Lakeland, Fla. In 2005, he was promoted to architect manager and to his current role in 2021. Taulbee and his wife, Nicole, will continue to reside in Wesley Chapel, Fla.

“Preparing talented leaders for the next step in their Publix careers is important to our future success,” said Murphy. “As we continue to grow, we need leaders like John and Dave who are focused on providing the best experience for our customers and associates. I am proud of their accomplishments and look forward to their future contributions.”

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.