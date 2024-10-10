Walgreens Names SVP and Chief Commercial Officer

Stenta said he is looking forward to joining the Walgreens team at a dynamic time. “As we look to expand services, and provide partners with health care solutions they really need, I believe Walgreens core strengths and services in retail pharmacy will be key in how we’re able to do this,” he remarked.

Walgreens also announced the appointment of Ramita Tandon as chief biopharma services officer. Tandon is tasked with leading the company's unified solutions and offerings to life science and biopharma partners, including clinical trials, commercial patient support and health care data and analytics.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.