Walgreens Names SVP and Chief Commercial Officer

Health care tech exec and CVS vet joins pharmacy chain in key role
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Jason Stanta - Walgreens
Jason Stenta

As competitors Rite Aid and CVS continue to strive to right their businesses, Walgreens is strengthening its health care operations with the hiring of Jason Stenta as SVP and chief commercial officer. He will lead commercial growth strategies, including areas within the company’s B2B health care services.

Walgreens brought Stenta on from health care tech company Optum, where he most recently served as SVP of payer sales. His 20-year background in health care also includes a decade-long leadership role at CVS Health.

“Jason is a strategic, relationship-driven health care leader, and I’m proud to welcome him to the team,” said Mary Langowski, EVP and president, U.S. Healthcare, at Walgreens Boots Alliance. “His experience with complex health care organizations, along with his strong understanding of market dynamics, regulatory requirements, and customer needs, will be invaluable as we strengthen our relationships and solutions in health care.”

Stenta said he is looking forward to joining the Walgreens team at a dynamic time. “As we look to expand services, and provide partners with health care solutions they really need, I believe Walgreens core strengths and services in retail pharmacy will be key in how we’re able to do this,” he remarked.

Walgreens also announced the appointment of Ramita Tandon as chief biopharma services officer. Tandon is tasked with leading the company's unified solutions and offerings to life science and biopharma partners, including clinical trials, commercial patient support and health care data and analytics. 

Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

